DES MOINES — A fifth person working at the Iowa Capitol tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Iowa House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson said the individual was last in the building on Thursday and had worn a face covering at all times. The identity of positive cases is not routinely released by legislative branch officials, and Republican leaders have not required lawmakers to reveal a positive virus test so it’s not known if there have been undeclared cases.
Two cases were reported Saturday and Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty confirmed she was one of them, marking the first known case of an Iowa lawmaker contracting the virus during the legislative session. She said she believes she was infected at the Capitol.
Republican leaders have not approved a mask mandate, and House Speaker Pat Grassley requires House members to vote on bills and attend committee meetings in person to speak. Senate rules allow members to attend committees remotely.
Illinois’ groundhog counters Punxsutawney Phil
WOODSTOCK, Ill. — The country’s most famous groundhog may have predicted six more weeks of winter out in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning but the one in the Illinois community where Bill Murray made the rodent a movie star didn’t see it that way.
In the northern Illinois community of Woodstock, where Murray filmed the 1993 motion picture, “Groundhog Day,” Woodstock Willie didn’t spot its shadow the way Punxsutawney Phil did. That means Willie, unlike Phil, is calling for an early spring.
“Willie looked skyward to the east and behind to the ground and stated clearly in groundhog-ese, ‘I definitely do not see a shadow,’” Mayor Brian Sager announced to the shivering crowd.
The event, though it included some of the common trappings of the day, starting with the unscrolling of the proclamation and the reading of the news to the crowd, was decidedly unlike in the cinematic version of “Groundhog Day.” Willie for the first time appearing on stage with a bunch of people wearing the surgical masks that so many don these days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Woman found in house fire died of gunshot
INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman whose body was retrieved Sunday from the burning home she shared with her husband died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Monday.
Inverness Police Chief Bob Haas said 82-year-old Marlene Pieracci, 82, was found inside a vehicle in the garage of the home. Hass said her husband, Mario Pieracci, 84, was found in the living area of the house and appears to have died as a result of the fire.
Palatine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters called to the residence Sunday arrived to find heavy flames and smoke at the back of the split-level home. Fire Chief Rich May said they were hampered by the amount of snow piled up around the house, but were able to get hose lines up and knock down the fire in under 20 minutes.
Firefighters pulled Mario Pieracci from the home, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, authorities said.
Firefighters did not find Marlene Pieracci as quickly because the garage was not on fire, Haas said. Her death was ruled a suicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Hass said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police do not believe there was foul play involving someone outside the home.
Women rescued from 80-foot limestone pile
LEHIGH, Ill. — Two women have been rescued by firefighters from the ledge of an 80-foot-high limestone pile near a quarry in eastern Illinois.
They were part of a group of four women who apparently wanted to sled down the pile late Sunday. The quarry is in Lehigh, west of Kankakee and southwest of Chicago.
The other two women were able to make it back down and spent about an hour trying to get the trapped women off the ledge before calling for help, said Mike Whalen, Limestone Township Fire Protection District chief.
By that time, the batteries in their cell phones had run down, he added. Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. Monday. It took 45 minutes for rescuers to bring each down. All four received tickets for trespassing.
Travel company to refund Wisconsin families
MADISON, Wis. — A Colorado-based travel company has agreed to refund $636,500 to more than 300 Wisconsin high school music students and their adult chaperones after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of their European tour last year.
Officials with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said that Voyageurs International, Ltd., canceled the trip on March 17.
The company withheld a $1,900 cancellation fee from each student and adult chaperone who had prepaid. The company said it withheld the fee due to non-refundable payments it had made to third-party vendors and general operating costs.
An investigation determined the company did receive substantial refunds from those vendors but didn’t pass those recouped fees on to its customers. DATCP Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator Lara Sutherlin said in a statement that business can’t misrepresent their fees in the event of a cancellation.
The department said 355 Wisconsin customers will be eligible for the refunds.
Electrical problem blamed for bus fires
TOWN OF BURLINGTON, Wis. — Investigators believe a fire that burned six school buses at a Racine County depot was ignited by an electrical problem and was not suspicious in nature.
The fire at the Thomas Bus Service lot in the Town of Burlington early Tuesday prompted the Burlington Area School District to cancel classes for the day.
The company had enough buses to transport students in the Brighton School District in western Kenosha County without delay.
The estimated cost of the fire damage is $525,000. A Racine County sheriff’s deputy spotted the fire about 4 a.m. The business was closed at the time and no employees were present.
More than half-a-dozen other buses on the lot did not appear damaged, the Kenosha News reported.
Organizers postpone Milwaukee’s SummerfestMILWAUKEE — Organizers of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee’s lakefront each year are postponing its original June dates and moving the event to September.
Summerfest officials say that will allow more time for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The festival has moved to a split-week format with the event this year held Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, running from Thursdays to Saturdays.
Milwaukee World Festival CEO Don Smiley says while progress is being made on the vaccine rollout, organizers thought it would be best to build in more time for vaccinations.
Officials are working to reschedule American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts and will provide updated concert information within the coming weeks.
The Summerfest Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the event last year after moving it from June to September. Summerfest 2020 and 2021 general admission tickets will be redeemed during the new September dates.
Summerfest, which began in 1968, now includes performances on 11 stages and attracts about 750,000 people each year.
2 injured in River Falls house explosion
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Two people are hospitalized after suffering injuries when a house exploded and caught fire in River Falls.
Neighbors helped the victims escape the fire following the explosion Monday night, according to city officials.
One of the victims was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., and the other to the hospital in River Falls. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Utility crews checked to make sure other homes in the neighborhood were safe. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
City Administrator Scot Simpson said there’s no indication it was a criminal act.
Judge sets trial for man’s 18th OWI charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A judge says the case of a 74-year-old Green Bay man charged with his 18th drunken driving offense will go to trial.
Wallace Bowers was arrested last month after a crash that took out power lines and caused an outage. He faces 15 years in prison if convicted, WLUK-TV reported.
Bowers had 17 prior operating while intoxicated convictions between 1988 and 2011, but had a valid license to drive at the time of last month’s accident. A law that went into effect in 2018 requires driver’s licenses to be revoked after a 4th OWI conviction.
Bowers said at his initial court appearance that he’d been sober since 2011 and blamed medications for interfering with the few drinks he had. An arraignment has been set for March 19.
Iowa insurance agent charged with felonies
DES MOINES — A suburban Des Moines insurance agent has been charged with multiple felony counts after state officials say he collected thousands of dollars in premiums for nonexistent insurance policies after his license was revoked.
The Iowa Insurance Division said Adam Hocking, 35, who owns Adam Hocking & Associates in Windsor Heights, has been charged with insurance fraud, theft, fraudulent sales practices and forgery.
Hocking actively engaged in the business of insurance after his license had been revoked for a period of five years in October, the division’s fraud bureau said. Prosecutors said that he led victims to believe they had valid insurance coverage, only to find out they had no coverage.