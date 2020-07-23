Sheriff investigating suspected Madison County homicide
WINTERSET, Iowa — Sheriff’s officials in south-central Iowa are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found at a rural intersection.
The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of two rural roads in Madison County, television station KCCI reported. Sheriff Jason Barnes said a passerby called 911 to report a man down in the intersection, and deputies arrived to find the man dead.
Authorities had not released the man’s name or given details on how he died by Wednesday morning, but said there is no known threat to the public.
Deal: City to require affordable housing near Obama library
CHICAGO — Chicago will require new developments near the planned Obama Presidential Center to include affordable housing and provide other neighborhood protections under an agreement reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and activists.
The proposal was introduced Wednesday in the City Council. Calling it a “groundbreaking” ordinance, Lightfoot said she expected it to be approved in September.
The deal follows a lengthy battle between the city and activists who’ve feared that development around the planned $500 million presidential center would displace many Black residents in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.
The proposal earmarks $4.5 million for housing programs. That includes offering grants for existing residents to repair homes and a program aimed at helping apartment owners refinance properties to keep rents affordable.
Activists called it a step in the right direction.
“This is one of the most significant and aggressive affordable housing policies won in Chicago’s recent memory,” said a statement from the Obama Community Benefits Agreement Coalition. “As it stands, this ordinance has the potential to stop the displacement of thousands of low income and working class Black residents who live near the future Obama Presidential Center.”
The Obama center is planned for a lakefront park on Chicago’s South Side.
Woman arrested after 2-year-old is fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a 24-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was fatally shot on the city’s northwest side.
The victim was identified Wednesday as Zymeiia Stevens. Police say they are looking for several others as people of interest in Tuesday night’s shooting.
Officials have not described the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect. Authorities say the case is being investigated as a homicide, but they have not yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy will be done Wednesday.
Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.
“No family should have to witness the loss of their child, nor should a child be the victim of deadly violence,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “On behalf of the community, I can express the sheer outrage caused by this senseless act.