Man charged in toddler’s death
CHICAGO — A Chicago man is being held in lieu of $1 million bond in connection with the death of a three-year-old on Friday.
Lehleni Edwards was found unresponsive in bed at a West Side Chicago residence early Friday. She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she died.
Terrence Space is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the child. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said an autopsy determined Lehleni died from multiple injuries from child abuse. Space, a West Side resident who had been dating Lehlani’s mother, was arrested Friday in Bolingbrook.
During a bond hearing Sunday, Cook County prosecutors said Space, 23, called the girl’s mother, who wasn’t at home, and told her the child would not wake up. He then fled the home. Prosecutors said Space admitted to being alone with Lehleni late Friday but did not admit to causing the injuries.
It wasn’t immediately known if Space has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the agency is investigating the girl’s death.
Police shoot, injure man at Iowa motel
ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police shot and injured a man who they say was armed with a weapon Monday outside a motel in the suburbs outside of Des Moines.
Police responding to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon went to Motel 6 around 8:33 a.m., the Des Moines Register reported.
Altoona police Sgt. Alyssa Wilson said the man sustained serious injuries from the shooting. No police officers were injured. No details were immediately released on the type of weapon or what led to the shooting.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is also investigating.
Navy Pier will close today until spring
CHICAGO — Chicago’s Navy Pier will shut down today until the spring after seeing low visitor numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials have not announced an exact date to reopen the tourist attraction.
Navy Pier reopened with limited capacity and attractions in June as Illinois began to loosen restrictions designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
But officials have said visitor numbers are around 15% to 20% of the typical summer season, making it financially difficult to remain open.
Iowa students protest school start
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of students from the Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District marched to the governor’s mansion Monday to protest the decision to suspend sports and start the school year online.
The “Student March for Fairness” comes after the Iowa High School Athletic Association told the schools last week that all in-person activities and sports will be suspended starting today.
“My senior year and my school life should not be a pawn in a political game,” Tabith Keith, a Roosevelt High School senior who has been active in marching band and volleyball, said in a news release.
The students say they want fairness and equity to compete in fall and winter activities.
The march comes as students and their families await a court ruling on whether to allow the Des Moines school district to temporarily move completely to online classes rather than comply with a state order intended to ensure children return to at least partial in-person classes.
Polk County Judge Jeffrey Farrell said Friday he hoped to reach a decision on the temporary injunction by today, when school is supposed to resume for the 33,000 students in the Des Moines district. Most other school districts in Iowa already have resumed classes.