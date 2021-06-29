Conservative law firm challenges drop boxes
MADISON, Wis. — A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin Monday that challenges the state’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes.
The suit filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues against the state Elections Commission’s interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.
The institute is asking the court to allow absentee ballots to be cast only by mail or in-person delivery to a municipal clerk, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Absentee ballot boxes and community ballot collecting initiatives were widely used during the November election and clerks made use of drop boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide more return options for the high number of absentee voters,
The practice was challenged in unsuccessful lawsuits filed with state and federal courts by former President Donald Trump and others challenging President Joe Biden’s win in the state.
MADISON — Wisconsin birth forms should include gender-neutral options for identifying the parents of a child, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.
Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced that starting July 1, forms that are used to generate birth certificates will include “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth” options in addition to the current “mother-father” option for identifying parents.
“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” Evers said.
New forms will also be made available in English, Spanish and Hmong.
Family protests fatal police shooting
WAUWATOSA — Family and friends called for justice for Jay Anderson Jr. on Saturday in the park where he was killed five years ago by a Wauwatosa police officer.
Officer Joseph Mensah shot Anderson in June 2016 after he found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in Madison Park. He said he fired when Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat.
Mensah was cleared of any wrongdoing, but a Milwaukee County judge recently delayed his decision on whether to circumvent prosecutors and charge him.
Attendees at Saturday’s event said they will never give up the protest and will always honor Anderson’s life.
“We try to do something for Jay Day every year, just to keep his name going and to make sure people know about this case,” said Anderson’s mother, Linda Anderson.
Anderson was the second of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Mensah of criminal wrongdoing in each case.
Mensah is now a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy.
Madison man drowns in Door County
STURGEON BAY — A 24-year-old Madison man has died after authorities say he apparently drowned in a Door County lake.
The Door County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to a call of a person in distress on Clark Lake, in the town of Sevastopol, at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the man was found in the water nearly 40 minutes later and was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
His name has not been released.
Dairy sets record for longest string cheese
WEYAUWEGA — Wisconsin is famous for cheese, and one of its dairies is claiming a new feat.
Weyauwega Star Dairy last week unofficially broke its own record for the world’s longest piece of string cheese at 3,832 feet. Gerard Knaus’ 85-year-old father, Jim, set the original record in 1995. The Knauses beat their 1995 record in 2006 with a piece about 2,000 feet long.
The cheesemakers needed a good slice of Weyauwega’s more than 1,700 residents. Standing seven feet apart, on a shut-down Main Street, residents of the northeastern Wisconsin town grabbed a piece of the potential record as it was uncoiled from a trailer pulled by a tractor Thursday.
The cheese was strung from person to person for about three blocks and then doubled back the way it came. After about 90 minutes, the record was broken with a nearly ¾-mile-long piece of string cheese. The dairy said the record cheese probably equaled about 30,000 individual sticks. Participants got to keep long pieces.