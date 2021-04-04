Fond du Lac prosecutor will challenge Kaul
MADISON, Wis. — Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney will challenge Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul next year.
Toney announced his candidacy Saturday afternoon in a news release. He’s the first Republican to get into the race. He accused Kaul, a Democrat, of being more interested in playing politics than in law enforcement, saying Kaul is working to advance liberal causes such as student loan debt forgiveness.
Kaul’s campaign spokeswoman Ruthie Posekany said in a statement that the attorney general has taken up issues of importance for the public, “not for the well-connected and powerful special interests.”
Toney was first elected district attorney in Fond du Lac in 2012 and is in his third term.
Dane County eases rules on outdoor groups
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s second-most-populated county announced that starting Wednesday it will no longer require people at outdoor gatherings to wear masks or keep crowds to a certain size, as long as they stay distanced from each other.
Public Health Madison and Dane County’s public health order stipulates that people at outdoor gatherings are required to stay 6 feet away from each other. The order also allows self-service food stations and public saunas to reopen.
Hospital in Chicago sold to nonprofit
CHICAGO — Chicago’s oldest hospital has finalized the facility’s sale to a nonprofit.
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center and Insight Chicago announced the agreement Saturday in a joint statement. The agreement requires Insight to continue operating Mercy as a “full-service community acute-care facility.”
Insight Chicago previously received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to purchase Mercy from its owner, Trinity Health.
ATV crash kills woman
MILWAUKEE — A woman was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident Friday in the Wisconsin township of Schley, authorities reported.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the 69-year-old woman was operating an ATV near the Prairie River in northern Wisconsin. It appeared she drove the vehicle into the river, the sheriff’s office reported. The woman was found downstream a short distance from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.