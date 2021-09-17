Federal court allows Wisconsin redistricting case to proceed
MADISON, Wis. — A three-judge panel of federal judges on Thursday denied a request by Republicans to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats, a move that keeps the case alive while the GOP-controlled Legislature wants the battle to instead be fought in state courts.
The federal court also combined two lawsuits — one filed by voters represented by an attorney leading the Democratic Party’s efforts on redistricting and the other by voting advocacy groups supported by Democrats. The court also allowed Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to intervene in the case.
The GOP congressmen and Republican-controlled Legislature argued for dismissing the case, saying it was wildly premature and was an impediment to lawmakers doing their job of drawing new maps. Republicans also argue that the issue belongs in state courts. But the panel of judges refused to dismiss the lawsuit.
ISU gets $42 million gift for new facility
AMES, Iowa — Two Iowa State University alumni have provided a $42 million gift commitment to build a new facility for industrial engineering students.
C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen’s gift to the university’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State, the university said in a news release.
“Iowa State alumni know that our educational excellence creates a solid foundation for future achievements,” Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen said. “This transformational investment by two extraordinary alums, Turk and Joyce Therkildsen, helps to solidify Iowa State University’s prominence in engineering and to prepare our students for success in an increasingly complex, technology-driven world. We are grateful for their generosity.”
The Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended on Wednesday the approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming on Thursday.
The couple are members of the class of 1959. He is an industrial engineering alumnus, and she graduated with majors in zoology and physical education.
Vest saves officer from gunshot wound
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A northern Illinois police officer was shot early Thursday but wasn’t hurt because he was wearing a ballistic vest, authorities said.
Officers were gathered in an area when they heard a gunshot from close range, the Rockford Police Department said.
A bullet passed through a passenger side door of one of the officers’ vehicles. The officer felt a sharp pain in his side, but the bullet did not penetrate his ballistic vest, police said. The bullet was later found on the floorboard of the vehicle.
The officer was evaluated at a hospital as a precaution. The name of the four-year veteran hasn’t been released.
No arrests have been made.
Tommy Thompson has surgery after water-skiing accident
MADISON, Wis. — Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, had surgery Thursday following a water-skiing accident.
“On my way in to surgery this morning,” the 79-year-old Thompson posted on Facebook. “Had a little water skiing accident over the weekend and have to have my bicep reattached to the tendon.”
UW spokesman Mark Pitsch said that Thompson was out of surgery by Thursday afternoon, resting and recovering. Pitsch said Thompson was “already working the phones and looking forward to getting back to work.”