Marion Times shutting down, delivered last issues Thursday
MARION, Iowa — The Marion Times has announced it’s shutting down and delivered its last issues Thursday.
The weekly newspaper primarily covered the Marion community and school news.
In a letter to readers and advertisers, the publisher of the paper said the decision came down to money.
“The reality is that the Times has been losing money for quite some time and does not have enough subscriber and advertising support to make it sustainable,” wrote Bob Woodward, of Woodward Communications, Inc.
Woodward said the publishing company would continue to publish its other papers, including the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the North Liberty Leader.
“To be clear, we believe wholeheartedly in the need for local community journalism,” Woodward said. “We are actively investing in community media in locations … where we feel it is sustainable and regret that we couldn’t make the Marion Times reach that goal.”
Woodward Communications, Inc. is the parent company of the Telegraph Herald.
Illinois law boosts affordable housing construction, rehab
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed into law measures to increase affordable housing and to expand access to a state energy program for low-income residents.
The Democrat’s action included creating a grant program to encourage construction and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing in areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority will use $75 million in federal pandemic-relief money. It will go toward multifamily dwellings to keep rent affordable for those with lower incomes.
Pritzker administration officials said it includes housing that qualifies for federal low-income housing tax credits. It should cover the building and rehabbing of 3,500 rental homes and apartments by the end of 2024.
Another part of the law encourages affordable housing preservation with reductions in assessed property valuation after improvements. It also extends a program begun in 2001 that provides a 50% tax credit for donations of money or real estate to affordable housing developments and strengthens state law requiring cities with insufficient affordable housing stock to develop plans.
The other law Pritzker signed makes families with children a priority for the state’s low-income energy assistance program. It also expands access to LIHEAP — for Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program — to undocumented residents.
Illinois woman faces criminal charges in Yellowstone bear encounter
BILLINGS, Mont. — An Illinois woman faces criminal charges after she was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park.
The woman was among a small group of tourists who spotted the female grizzly and her two cubs on May 15 in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, The Billings Gazette reported.
Witnesses told investigators that when they saw the bears coming closer, they returned to their vehicles and warned the woman to get back but she did not until after the sow grizzly charged her.
Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.
Video of the encounter was widely shared on social media. On May 25, the park posted a photo of the woman along with a plea for tips that could help identify her.
Investigators got a warrant to search the suspect’s social media posts after receiving a tip from someone who had seen a posting of the video with the suspect’s name tagged.
The Carol Stream, Ill., woman faces charges of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits.
An initial court appearance has been set for Aug. 26. The woman has not yet entered a plea.
Report shows Illinois diver drowned in Iowa farm tank
STOCKTON, Iowa — An autopsy shows an Illinois scuba diver who died inside a million-gallon farm tank in eastern Iowa accidentally drowned.
An autopsy report for Robert Baenziger Jr., 54, of East Moline, Ill., was released Wednesday, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported. The report showed he died June 8 in an anaerobic digester, a large tank in which cow manure and food waste are combined with water and broken down by microorganisms to create methane. Officials had initially described the tank as a manure tank.
Baenziger was a self-employed contractor exempt from federal workplace oversight who had been hired by Sievers Family Farm in Stockton to dive into the murky liquid in the tank to repair an agitator cable.
“As his fiancé was trying to pull him up, there were complications and he didn’t surface,” Scott County Sheriff’s Capt. Joe Caffery said last month. “For whatever reason, he relayed to her through radio communications that he was taking his helmet off. So when she pulled the rope up, the helmet came up.”
A team of commercial divers from Chicago later recovered Baenziger’s body from inside the tank and said he did not have on proper protective clothing or safety gear for a dive into contaminated water.
Unknown if classes can begin on time after school fire
ATLANTIC, Iowa — School officials in southwestern Iowa have said they don’t know if classes will be able to begin as planned on Aug. 23 following a fire that damaged Atlantic Middle School.
The school’s roof caught fire Tuesday afternoon, television station WOI reported. While the full extent of damage is not yet known, officials said the building suffered extensive water damage.
“There’s a lot more steps to the process,” Atlantic Community School District Superintendent Steve Barber said. “Right now, we’re unsure of the status of the building.”
No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown, officials said.
Atlantic is about 74 miles southwest of Des Moines.
Severe weather strikes Chicago area
CHICAGO — Severe thunderstorms swept through the Chicago area and northern Illinois early Thursday with high winds that left thousands of homes and businesses without power.
The National Weather Service said several areas recorded wind gusts in excess of 60 mph that knocked down tree limbs or toppled whole trees, damaging some power lines.
Weather observers recorded a 64 mph wind gust at the DuPage Airport in DuPage County at about 3 a.m., while the Chicago Executive Airport in Cook County had a 55 mph wind gust.
ComEd reported that more than 24,000 of its customers remained without power at about 7:20 a.m.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said some trees were toppled in Waukegan just before 4 a.m., as the storms pushed across the area.
The National Weather Service said “life-threatening” swim conditions were expected Thursday on Lake Michigan as a cold front moves its way through the area, bringing cooler, less humid air.
According to a beach hazard statement, waves of 4 to 7 feet and rip currents are expected along the lake in Cook County and in northwestern Indiana’s Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties until Friday evening.