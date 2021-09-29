Wisconsin Senate approves ‘born-alive’ legislation
MADISON, Wis. — The state Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would make health care providers who let a child that survives an abortion die guilty of a felony.
The Republican-authored measure would require any health care provider present at the time of an abortion that results in a child born alive to provide the same level of care that any reasonable provider would give to any other child born alive. Violators would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.
The bill also would make intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an abortion a felony punishable by life in prison.
Evers’ Cabinet picks confirmed in Senate
MADISON, Wis. — State Senate Republicans confirmed four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointments Tuesday after letting them languish for months but took no action on a key pick that would give the governor control of wildlife and pollution policies.
The Senate voted overwhelmingly to confirm Craig Thompson and Randy Romanski as transportation and agriculture secretaries; Missy Hughes as secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.; and Dawn Crim as secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services. The Senate also confirmed about 30 other appointments to various boards, commissions and committees, including Daniel Carlton Jr. as administrator of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission and Joaquin Altoro as executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
Man dies of rabies after apparent bat bite
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has died of rabies after apparently being bitten by a bat — the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954, health officials reported Tuesday.
The diagnosis has been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a release.
The man’s name was not released. Officials said he was in his 80s and lived in Lake County.
He woke up in mid-August and found a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and later tested positive for rabies. The man declined post-exposure rabies treatment, health officials said.
A bat colony later was found in his home.
Officials ID man killed in eastern Iowa house fire last week
BUFFALO, Iowa — Authorities have identified a man killed last week in a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Buffalo.
The Buffalo Police Department reported Tuesday that Bernard Gerischer, 63, died in the Friday afternoon fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said, and no other information was released.
Firefighters were called to the home around 2 p.m. Friday and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Authorities said first responders tried to get into the home, but the intensity of the flames kept them from entering. Crews worked for more than two hours to extinguish the fire.
Officials said another person was treated for minor injuries from the fire.