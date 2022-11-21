Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board will ask the state Legislature to exempt medical marijuana products from Iowa’s sales tax and change its business licensing procedure for dispensaries.

Iowa could follow other states’ lead in reducing costs for business owners and patients through changing state taxing systems for medical marijuana, board members said Friday.

