Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board will ask the state Legislature to exempt medical marijuana products from Iowa’s sales tax and change its business licensing procedure for dispensaries.
Iowa could follow other states’ lead in reducing costs for business owners and patients through changing state taxing systems for medical marijuana, board members said Friday.
That includes exempting medical cannabidiol products from the state sales tax, as well as changing how the Iowa tax code classifies the sale of controlled substances.
Marijuana is a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act, and the Internal Revenue Code Section 280E penalizes businesses that sell Schedule I or II drugs by not allowing the deduction of “ordinary and necessary” business expenses.
There are no current provisions in Iowa’s tax code that states 280E does not apply, as some other states with legal cannabis have added.
Iowa currently follows the federal system for taxing companies dealing with controlled substances, even as their own state law differs on the substance legality.
But the federal system may soon change as well. President Joe Biden called in October for the U.S. secretary of health and human services and the attorney general to review marijuana’s scheduling. If the substance is reclassified, these tax penalties would no longer apply to dispensaries.
While the changes to code would lessen some of the tax burden, there are still other state measures in place that would remain.
Iowa has a “drug stamp” tax of $5 on each gram or portion of processed marijuana, and $750 per unprocessed plant. Payment is required upon possession and goes toward the state general fund.
