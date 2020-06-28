News in your town

Milwaukee County on track to surpass overdose record in 2020

Some Iowa bars, other businesses decide to close amid virus

Appeals court rules against taking blood without warrant

DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit

Chicago-area plumbers keep busy during COVID-19 pandemic

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Cedar Rapids investigator among best at tracking people down

Chicago-area plumbers keep busy during COVID-19 pandemic

Ex-federal agent sentenced to jail in Wisconsin assault case

Iowa woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

Some Iowa bars, other businesses decide to close amid virus

Cedar Rapids prepares for possible storms, flooding

Sen. Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

AP review: Iowa can take years to decertify officers for crimes

Wisconsin woman wants burn attackers to know they hurt her

24 charged in Chicago drug sales, money laundering operation

Man comes into contact with power lines, dies in Rockford

Millions in state grants bringing broadband internet to rural Jo Daviess County

Iowa news in brief

Families of 3 deceased workers sue Tyson over Iowa outbreak

Reynolds signs bill easing licensure for new Iowans and people with criminal records

Illinois man freed after 2008 murder conviction gets vacated

2 brothers change minds, will cooperate in Smollett case

Assault near Wisconsin protests investigated as hate crime

Race relations in Wisconsin capital are a tale of 2 cities

Police make arrest in shooting death of Iowa man

Man arrested after 7-hour police standoff, multiple fires in Iowa

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

Senate Democrats seek governor's felon voter order by July 4

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence

Joe Biden turns focus to Wisconsin with battle-tested hires

Police investigate shooting death of Des Moines man

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

Iowa news in brief

Evers leaves school opening decisions to local districts

Lawsuit: Chicago Police using virus to deny suspects' rights

Pence courts evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb

Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

Pence courts evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb