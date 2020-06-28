Iowa woman arrested in 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed teen
WEST UNION, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been arrested in a 2-year-old hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old on a moped.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said 26-year-old Kelli Jo Michael, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Kaiden Estling.
The teen from Maynard was struck in June 2018 while driving a moped along Iowa 150 about 2 1/2 miles south of Fayette.
Michael is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Water-quality improvement grants available from Illinois EPA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has opened the application period for grant programs worth more than $9 million to improve water quality in the state .
The Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities program is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan. It will provide up to $5 million for local governments that want to build environmentally friendly structures which reduce storm water runoff into Illinois waterways.
The EPA is also accepting applications for funding through existing Section 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Financial Assistance Program. It will provide about $4.5 million to improve surface and groundwater supplies with improved watershed management plans.
Information about the programs is available online. Applications are due by Aug. 3.
Applicants must be pre-qualified through the state’s grant accountability and transparency online portal.