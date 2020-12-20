Man who beat his mother to death sentenced to life in prison
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his mother to death with a crowbar and then remaining with her body for five days before contacting authorities.
The Des Moines Register reported that 33-year-old Christopher Thompson was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder in the March death of Paula Thompson.
Court documents show she had been trying to get her son to move out of her home and had confided to friends and on social media that she was frightened of him.
Prior to trial, Thompson pleaded guilty to a separate charge of animal cruelty for killing his mother’s cat with the same crowbar. A separate sentencing hearing on that count is scheduled for Tuesday.
Man convicted of 1994 murder as a teen granted parole
OTTUMWA — An Iowa man who was 16 in 1994 when he fatally shot a 15-year-old classmate after the two argued over a girl has been granted parole.
The Ottumwa Courier reported that the Iowa Board of Parole has decided to release Michael Patrick Leon Coffman after a hearing Wednesday.
Coffman, who is now 42, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Allen at Ottumwa High School and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that juveniles who kill can’t automatically be sentenced to life with no chance of parole. A separate 2016 ruling allowed that precedent to be applied to cases that came before 2012. Those rulings led Coffman’s sentence to be changed in 2017 to allow for the possibility of parole.
Murder charge filed after crash
PISGAH — A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside a café in western Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release that one count of first-degree murder was filed Friday against 28-year-old Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, of Woodbine. He is being held without bond.
The investigation began just after 10 p.m. Thursday when the hit-and-run was reported outside Dave’s Old Home Cafe in the small town of Pisgah. Caleb Solberg, 30, of Moorhead, was found dead at the scene. The release said several witnesses were able to provide details about what happened. Erlbacher returned to the scene and was taken into custody.
Apartment fire in Fairfax kills 1
FAIRFAX — Authorities say a man has died in an Iowa apartment fire.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday in Fairfax. Smoke and flames were pouring from the apartment building when deputies and fire crews arrived.
The release said the victim was found in an upstairs unit and pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.