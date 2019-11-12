Deer stands damaged; animal rights group suspected
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Authorities suspect animal welfare activists are behind the vandalism of several deer stands in western Wisconsin.
The damaged stands have been seen in Dunn, Barron and St. Croix counties. Scott McDermott in New Richmond said the stilts of his stand were cut in half. The words “The hunters will be hunted” were painted on the stand.
McDermott tells KARE-TV that that made him angry, and he doesn’t understand why someone would damage property.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says there may be a possible connection to the Animal Liberation Front. The damage includes the spray-painted letters A.L.F.
The group says on its website that it destroyed 10 stands. In a statement, it says it’s more effective when it strikes directly at those who “murder our nonhuman relatives” than when its members hold signs in protest.
Judge sentences man
in drowning death
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A man who was convicted of murder in the drowning death of his wife 19 years ago in the bathtub of their suburban Chicago home has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The sentence imposed Friday on 70-year-old Frank Buschauer by Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo likely means that Buschauer will die in prison because under Illinois law he must serve the entire 25-year sentence.
In August, Cataldo found Buschauer guilty in the 2000 death of 47-year-old Cynthia Hrisco after prosecutors presented evidence that Buschauer drowned her in the tub of the couple’s South Barrington home.
After the initial investigation ruled that Hrisco’s manner of death was undetermined, Buschauer moved to Pell Lake, Wisconsin. The case was reopened and in 2013 Buschauer was arrested.
Legal aid group gets
pesticide-related grant
CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving an Illinois legal aid group $30,000 to educate farmworkers about and to do research on pesticides.
The EPA said in a recent statement that the money going to Legal Aid Chicago will, among other things, help it survey corn-detasseling workers and fruit harvesters in Illinois on their knowledge of pesticide use.
It says the goal is to improve the health of migrant farmworkers.
Legal Aid Chicago says Illinois’ Department of Agriculture has received a record number of nearly 1,000 complaints in 2019 on alleged misuse of pesticides. It says that’s ten times recent averages and illustrates a need for better education.
The money going to Legal Aid Chicago is part of a series of grants nationwide for groups working on similar measures.
Man arrested for 10th drunken driving chargeSUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police say they’ve arrested a driver for his tenth drunken driving charge after finding him passed out behind the wheel.
The 41-year-old man was found unconscious in a car shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday. He was booked on tentative charges of felony operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation and on a probation and parole hold.
Another assault locks down Portage prison
PORTAGE, Wis. — State officials say the maximum-security Columbia Correctional Institution remains locked down following another assault on a staff member.
The Department of Corrections said the lockdown, which restricts prisoners’ movement, began after the latest assault Friday. Corrections spokeswoman Clare Hendricks said there were also two additional and separate staff assaults at the Portage prison in the past weeks.
Hendricks says DOC is working with law enforcement to investigate the latest assault, but no other details about the incident are being released.
She said the prison will remain locked down until corrections officials believe it’s safe to lift the restrictions.