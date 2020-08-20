2 teens charged in fatal shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Two teens have been charged with fatally shooting an 11-year-old Madison girl and attempting to kill her mother’s boyfriend, who investigators say was the intended target of the gunfire.
Eleven-year-old Anisa Scott suffered a gunshot wound to the head as she rode in an SUV driven by Christopher Carthans on Aug. 11. Police have said Carthans was the target of gunfire from another vehicle, but haven’t said why.
A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in adult court charges 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown, both of Madison, with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for Carreon at just over $2 million and $1.5 million for Brown.
According to the complaint, Carreon said Brown fired the first shot and another person in the car fired the second time. Carreon said he had also been told to turn the car around so Brown could shoot again.
Guy Cardamone, Brown’s attorney, said Carreon would have been in the best position to fire from the driver’s side of the vehicle toward the passenger side of the Tahoe where Anisa was sitting.
3rd candidate for state superintendent
MADISON, Wis. — Another candidate has filed to run for Wisconsin’s schools superintendent. Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.
Gunderson recently retired after spending 25 years working for the West Salem School District near La Crosse.
The state Department of Public Instruction’s assistant superintendent, Sheila Briggs, is also running, as is Jill Underly, superintendent for the rural Pecatonica Area School District.
Wisconsin’s current superintendent, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, is not seeking election. Her term ends in July 2021.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Stanford Taylor, the first Black state superintendent, to the position in January 2019 to finish out the four-year term Evers won in 2017 but left when he was sworn in as governor.
The election for state superintendent is April 6.
2 men charged in altercation
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Two men are charged in an altercation with a suspended Wauwatosa police officer in a protest outside the house where he was staying.
According to a criminal complaint, Ronald Bell admitted he was holding a shotgun when it discharged outside the home Aug. 8 during the protest calling for the termination of Joseph Mensah. The officer has been suspended by the city’s Police and Fire Commission after shooting and killing three people in the line of duty over the past five years.
In a Facebook post, Mensah says he tried to talk with the demonstrators, but the protest escalated. Witnesses, including state Rep. David Bowen, said Mensah came out of the house and was aggressive.
Bell is charged with recklessly endangering safety and battery to a law enforcement officer. He has apologized for his involvement, WTMJ-TV reported.
William Lofton is also charged with recklessly endangering safety. His public defender did not immediately return a call for comment.