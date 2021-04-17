Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting death
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Wisconsin man who killed a bar patron after robbing the place was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.
Casey Cameron, 38, pleaded no contest to felony murder-armed robbery and six counts of reckless endangerment in the October 2019 robbery of a Neenah bar and killing of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. In exchange for his plea, which wasn’t an admission of guilt but was treated as such for sentencing purposes, prosecutors reduced the original first-degree intentional homicide charge Cameron faced.
Before he was sentenced in Winnebago County Circuit Court, Cameron turned to Hein’s family and apologized.
“I am so sorry for what I have done and for what took from you. And I know that I can’t take it back. If I could, I absolutely would. I don’t have anything else except my apology,” he said.
Hein’s sister also addressed the court before sentencing. She noted that Cameron attended Hein’s funeral procession, WLUK-TV reported.
“Who does that? Except a man with no conscience and no remorse for his actions,” she said. “This was senseless murder, and deserves a punishment equal to the crime. Nothing will bring my brother back. My family and I feel that 60 years would be a good penalty for all of the actions he committed. Casey Cameron robbed the world of such a special person and does not deserve any sympathy. He should never walk a free man again.”
Judge Scott Woldt, who also sentenced Cameron to 15 years of extended supervision, blasted him for attending Hein’s funeral.
“The only way that you could have slapped them in the face more is if you took a picture of yourself urinating on his grave. Going to that funeral when you killed him is not showing remorse,” Woldt said.
According to prosecutors, Cameron robbed the Short Branch Saloon on Oct. 14, 2019. Hein was at the bar, made a comment and then walked out the front door despite Cameron’s demand that he not leave. Cameron took the money and followed Hein outside, where he shot him.
Iowa man pleads guilty to smuggling gun silencers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to smuggling gun silencers into the United States, federal prosecutors said.
Lloyd Clark, 72, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of smuggling goods into the United States. He could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Customs and Border Protection officials in October seized parcels from China addressed to Clark’s Sioux City home, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
On Nov. 12, authorities seized seven silencers, a modified rifle with an installed silencer and a World War II-era machine gun from Clark’s home. He did not have legal authority to possess the items, prosecutors said.
Clark remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing, The Sioux City Journal reported.
Teacher charged with sexual assault
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay elementary school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting three of his second grade students.
A criminal complaint against 46-year-old David Villareal also says the school district knew about allegations of inappropriate touching by Villareal in 2016, but took no disciplinary action.
According to the criminal complaint, three former students at Baird Elementary School allege Villareal inappropriately touched them during class between 2015 and 2017.
Each student told investigators Villareal would touch them inappropriately at his desk, and items that were stacked on his desk likely prevented other students from seeing anything, WLUK-TV reported.
One of the victims alleged Villareal inappropriately touched her every day while he was her second grade teacher. Villareal has denied ever touching any of his students.
The complaint states that earlier this month the mother of another victim told investigators her daughter first told her about inappropriate touching by Villareal after it happened in 2016.
The mother said she set up a meeting with the school’s principal and filed a report with the district, but no action was taken against Villareal. The mother ended up pulling her daughter out of the school, according to the complaint.
The school district declined to comment on the information in the criminal complaint. Villareal is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash in Brown County Circuit Court Thursday.
Police investigating shooting death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway several blocks east of Interstate 380.
Officers were called to the area near the Kenwood Park neighborhood just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and people running from a home where the shooting was reported, police said in a news release.
Arriving officers found a 26-year-old man behind a parked vehicle in a driveway with several gunshot wounds. Police, firefighters and medics administered emergency care to the man, but he died at the scene, police said.
Authorities have not released the man’s name. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene overnight, but no arrests had been reported by Friday morning.
Iowa unemployment rate lower than national average
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in March, the same as the revised level in February, state officials said Friday.
Iowa Workforce Development reported the stable unemployment rate as the state saw an increase both in the number of people employed and the number who were out of work.
Iowa’s unemployment rate compared to a 2.9% rate last year, before the full brunt of a coronavirus-caused economic slowdown hit the state.
Iowa was tied with Kansas for the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country. The national unemployment rate in March was 6%.