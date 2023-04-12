Cardinal Stritch University announces closure at school year’s end
FOX POINT, Wis. — Cardinal Stritch University, a Catholic liberal arts college, is closing, a year after celebrating its 85th anniversary.
The university was known as St. Clare College when it was started in Milwaukee in 1937 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. It was renamed for Cardinal Samuel Stritch in 1946 and later relocated to northern Milwaukee County. University trustees recommended closure to the Sisters, and they accepted it, Scholz said.
Enrollment had dropped to 1,400 in 2021 compared to 2,400 in 2018, according to federal data cited by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. There are more than 40,000 alumni.
All programs will end by May 22. The last graduation ceremony will be held on May 21.
MILWAUKEE — A landlord has been ordered to pay $1.35 million for a fire that killed two people in Milwaukee in 2019, a newspaper reported.
Will Sherard has shown a “reckless disregard” for the condition of his properties, Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said in a March 31 decision.
The fire began in wiring behind walls. Clarence Murrell Jr., 60, and Patricia Colston, 53, died.
“We are sending a message to all predatory landlords that our community will no longer tolerate unsafe and substandard housing,” said attorney Justin Padway,
CHICAGO — Jurors found three former leaders of a Chicago-based company guilty of multiple counts of fraud on Tuesday, following a 10-week federal trial that tracked Outcome Health’s rise and dramatic fall after allegations that the officials had lied to customers and investors while taking in about $1 billion.
The Chicago Tribune reported that jurors found Outcome Health co-founder and former CEO Rishi Shah guilty on 19 of 22 counts, co-founder and former president Shradha Agarwal guilty on 15 of 17 counts and former chief operating officer Brad Purdy guilty on 13 of 15 counts.
Shah, Agarwal and Purdy have not been sentenced yet.
Outcome Health targeted pharmaceutical companies, selling ads that would run on televisions and tablets which the company provided to doctors’ offices and waiting rooms. The executives lied about how many doctors’ offices the advertising would appear in, allowing them to overcharge advertisers.
