Iowa governor ends limits on prep sports attendance
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ended limits on sports and recreational gatherings as of Friday on a day when the state recorded 59 additional deaths caused by the coronavirus.
Reynolds announced Thursday night that she would end restrictions on the number of fans who can attend high school sporting events. Spectators still must wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules at indoor events.
Before the change, schools could only allow two spectators for each athlete.
Trash collection official sentenced to federal prison
DES MOINES — A former Iowa trash collection official has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of more than $1.6 million.
Jeffrey Dworek, 56, of Urbandale, was sentenced Friday to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty last August to one count of federal mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Des Moines said.
Dworek had been the director of operations for Metro Waste Authority, which is run by Polk County and the cities that pay fees for its services. Dworek was arrested in 2019. Prosecutors say he set up a shell company purported to provide services to Metro Waste Authority, then paid out company funds for his own use between 2012 and 2017. Dworek resigned in March 2017.
Illinois businessman charged with fraud, money laundering
CHICAGO — Fraud and money laundering charges have been filed against a northern Illinois businessman who is accused of obtaining about $420,000 in loans through COVID-19 relief programs, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Carlos Smith, 56, of Park Forest, is accused of lying on COVID-19 relief applications related to his business, Hammond, Indiana-based CLS Financial Services.
In an application to the Paycheck Protection Program, from which he obtained $270,000, Smith, 56, allegedly stated his company had 61 employees and an average monthly payroll of $108,000. In fact, Smith had no employees and no payroll expenses as the business had no “ongoing operations,” the indictment stated.
No charge in death of pedestrian
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — A northern Illinois police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian last summer won’t be charged, a prosecutor said Friday.
Michael Guzman, 35, the father of five children, was walking inside the left lane of traffic at 2:30 a.m. when he was hit in South Beloit in August.
Officer Sawyer Kurth immediately stopped his car to aid Guzman, who apparently had been drinking and had a very high blood- alcohol level, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said.