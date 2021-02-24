Assembly approves upgrades to unemployment system
MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan bill designed to jumpstart updates to the state’s antiquated unemployment claims processing system that led to many people waiting weeks or months to get paid during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers has promised to sign the bill which the Senate passed last week on a 27-3 vote. The Assembly passed it 89-0.
Evers has taken intense criticism for months over a backlog of unemployment claims. He has largely blamed the state’s 50-year-old computer processing system for handling the claims, but Republicans said it was a case of mismanagement.
The bill as passed also waives the one-week waiting period for receiving unemployment benefits until March 14 and extends limited liability from COVID-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools. Both are priorities for Republicans.
Mother charged with child-neglect in baby’s drowning death
KEWAUNEE, Wis. — The mother of a 7-month-old child who drowned in a bathtub has been charged in Kewaunee County with child neglect resulting in death.
According to a criminal complaint, Cheyanne Wierichs, 23, left her baby alone in the tub for “several minutes” at their Algoma home Feb. 9.
Wierichs left the bathroom to connect her phone to a Bluetooth speaker and then listening to a song in its entirety before hearing splashing, according to the criminal complaint. The child was not in a bath seat.
Wierichs is also charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She is due in court for an initial appearance Thursday.
Wolf season ends today across most of Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s wolf season will end across most of the state today after hunters and trappers filled half of the statewide quota in a little more than 24 hours, state Department of Natural Resources officials announced Tuesday.
The DNR launched the hunt on Monday morning. It’s scheduled to run through Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, hunters and trappers had taken 60 wolves, filling just over 50% of the 119-animal state quota.
Department officials announced that they will end the season in three of the state’s six management zones effective 10 a.m. today. The zones include the southern two-thirds of the state as well as a swath of far northeastern Wisconsin. The zones were a combined 17 wolves shy of their 62-animal combined quota as of Tuesday morning.
The DNR estimates about 1,000 wolves roam the state.
Teens charged with fatal shooting of former UW-Whitewater student
MILWAUKEE — Two teenagers have been charged with fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student leader who authorities say met his assailants in Milwaukee to sell some designer eyeglasses.
Purcell Pearson, 22, was a recent Whitewater graduate and was president of Alpha Phil Alpha.
According to a criminal complaint, Pearson was selling the glasses through internet apps as a young entrepreneur and arranged to meet some buyers Feb. 6 outside his apartment west of downtown Milwaukee.
Those alleged buyers, Tyrell Joseph and Ismael Moreno, both 17, were in a van when Pearson met them outside. The van began driving away with Pearson hanging out of the driver’s side window right before he was shot, according to prosecutors. The two drove away as Pearson fell to the ground.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Joseph and Moreno who remain at large.