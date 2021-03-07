Ames man arrested, accused of filming college women while they slept
AMES — Police arrested a 29-year-old man Friday in connection to a series of incidents in Ames, in which college women reported awakening to see a man watching them in their beds.
Trenton Williams, 29, of Ames, was charged with robbery, burglary, stalking, harassment, trespassing, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, among other counts.
Between 12 and 15 cases of illegal entry were reported in the area, an unusually high number, police Commander Jason Tuttle said. The women were living in Campustown apartments.
A woman came forward and showed police a video of Williams inside of her apartment, Tuttle said. That information allowed police to obtain search warrants for Williams’ cellphone and its contents.
“That’s where we found further videos of him going inside to many apartments and filming girls as they slept,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle said they’re still trying to figure out whether Williams was breaking into the apartments at random or whether he knew the victims.
Teen dies of gunshot wound in Des Moines
DES MOINES — A 16-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound early Saturday in Des Moines, and police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.
Officers were called about 4:45 a.m. to Broadlawns Medical Center, where someone had driven the teenager to the hospital. He was treated at the hospital for the gunshot wound but died. It was the second homicide in Des Moines this year.