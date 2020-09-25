News in your town

Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militia posts

Protests peaceful in Wisconsin over grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor's death

Abuse investigator pleads not guilty in Illinois slain boy case

Former Iowa deputy accused in series of burglaries, thefts

Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Police say race not factor in killing of Black man in Iowa

Iowa news in brief

Sioux City man formally charged with murder in fatal stabbing

Horseman takes ride on Chicago expressway, tying up traffic

Wisconsin and Illinois news in brief

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

DNR seeks 10-year stewardship renewal

Wisconsin DNR seeks 10-year stewardship renewal

Iowa college cancels classes after body found in burning ditch

Suspected drunken driver causes crash that kills 2 in Wisconsin

Chicago steakhouse to close after nearly 50 years

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Biden headed to Manitowoc for 2nd Wisconsin visit

Douglas statue to come down at Illinois Capitol

Des Moines says no to governor's demand for classroom return

As more work from home, future of Iowa office space is unclear

Southern Illinoisans fight Colorado fires, protect homes

Iowa DNR reports busy year for pheasants and hunters

Iowa political leaders react to Supreme Court justice's death

GOP senators confront past comments on Supreme Court vote

Fair tax or tax hike? Voters set to decide what could be Illinois' biggest taxation shift in decades

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Fair tax or tax hike? Voters set to decide what could be Illinois' biggest taxation shift in decades

Lines are history at Iowa driver centers

Wisconsin groundwater study completed, but analysis is not

Iowa DNR reports busy year for pheasants and hunters

Woman whose severed head found in luggage identified by Illinois coroner's office

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Judge finds state improperly released test scores to media

Teacher on leave for 'pretend you are a slave' assignment

USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus

Wisconsin secretary resigns amid unemployment claim backlog