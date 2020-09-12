Wisconsin Supreme Court halts Dane County school order
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily blocked an order that prevented most students in Dane County from attending school in person, restrictions issued by health leaders to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The court, on a 4-3 vote, agreed Thursday night to hear a lawsuit challenging the Public Health Madison and Dane County order. The court’s conservative justices were in favor of hearing the case, while more liberal justices opposed.
The county’s order issued Aug. 21 required students in grades 3-12 be taught online. Three groups of religious schools and parents asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly and it agreed. The court issued a temporary injunction on the county’s order, which means schools across the county can open immediately.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi derided the court’s decision, saying it comes as the COVID-19 pandemic “hits a new peak in this community.”
The majority agreed with the challengers’ argument that local health officers don’t have the statutory authority to close schools, unlike a similar ability given to the state Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Newly reported coronavirus cases in Wisconsin logged their highest single-day total on Thursday, with 1,547. Nearly a third of those were in Dane County.
$50K reward offered after shooting of postal worker
CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $50,000 Friday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting a letter carrier in Chicago.
The shooting occurred shortly before noon Thursday in the Burnside neighborhood on the city’s far South Side, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.
Gunmen in vehicles that sped past her at high speed fired shots at the 24-year-old woman, police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said.
She was shot in both legs, the buttocks and the back of the head, police told the Chicago Tribune. One of the bullets traveled into her abdomen.
People may call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service tip line at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference Case No. 3157692.
Catholic dispensation for Sunday Mass is expiring
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Catholic dioceses across the state are lifting the Sunday dispensation which means parishioners are once again obligated to attend Mass.
Catholic churches lifted the obligation and stopped holding in-person Mass when coronavirus cases started growing in mid-March.
Masses were once again held in-person at 25% capacity in June, but the dispensation was still in place. The dispensation officially ends next week, WLUK-TV reported.The diocese says there are circumstances when it’s OK not to follow the obligation including when someone is ill, is taking care of someone who is ill, there isn’t room to safely worship, or if a person has grave fear of contracting COVID-19.
Rev. John Girotti of the Diocese of Green Bay says the obligation is a gentle nudge to return to church.
Girotti says the Diocese of Green Bay has two main reasons why the time is right for Catholics to return to church. One, the diocese believes it knows how to keep people safe from the coronavirus and the other is the need to worship together, he said.
“Six months is a long time and we need to get back to it,” Girotti said.
Precautions that have been in place throughout the pandemic remain. People should social distance, every other pew is blocked off to help with that, and people are urged to wear masks.