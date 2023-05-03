Windstorm Crashes
First responders work at the scene of a crash involving more than 40 vehicles that shut down a stretch of Interstate 55 in central Illinois on Monday. Illinois State Police said a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust led to numerous crashes, leaving six people dead and 37 more injured.

DIVERNON, Ill. — Winds stirred up a wall of dust from farm fields that engulfed a stretch of busy interstate highway in a matter of minutes. The brown cloud’s intensity caked even the insides of vehicles in dirt. As darkness enveloped them, some cars and trucks hurtling down the road put on their brakes; others didn’t.

They slammed into one another, leaving them mangled or in some cases burned. And when it was over, almost 40 people were injured and six people were dead — two of them still unidentifiable.

