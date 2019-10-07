Pritzker to spend his own money on governor’s mansion
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will spend $850,000 of his own money for continuing renovations to the historic Illinois Governor’s Mansion, a move that comes after the billionaire businessman has already spent millions of dollars to cover government costs and renovations to other state buildings.
The Springfield estate built in 1855 will be closed for tours until Nov. 23 due to the latest overhauls. The renovations include fixing tile on the first floor, remodeling guest rooms and modernizing the plumbing.
Milledgeville girl dies in crash
MORRISON — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tractor in northwest Illinois.
The Winnebago County coroner on Sunday identified the girl as Addison P. Headlee, of Milledgeville. She died Saturday.
The girl’s mother was driving a car headed eastbound on state route 40 in rural Sterling on Saturday morning. The vehicle she was driving attempted to pass a tractor, but struck the rear of a grain cart the farm vehicle was hauling and crashed.
The girl’s mother was hospitalized while the child was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, where she died.
The driver of the tractor was not injured.
State seeks bids to rebuild veterans home
SPRINGFIELD — State officials say they will issue a request for proposals next month to rebuild the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
The $230 million planned overhaul follows deadly outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease that started in 2015.
It is the oldest and largest veterans’ home in the state with more 300 residents.
Demolition of some buildings began last year.