Investigators use genealogy to crack 1982 cold-case murder
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Investigators in Iowa used genealogical data to link the 1982 fatal stabbing of a woman to an Illinois trucker who was found shot to death in a shallow grave months later, authorities announced Friday.
Police in Council Bluffs, which sits on Iowa’s western border across the Missouri River from Omaha, Neb., believe Thomas O. Freeman killed 32-year-old Lee Rotatori at a local hotel in June of 1982. Rotatori, who had just moved from Nunica, Mich., to Council Bluffs for a job, had stayed at the hotel for several nights while she looked for a home, authorities said. She was stabbed once and was also sexually assaulted.
Police weren’t able to identify a suspect. In 2001, investigators submitted evidence they had collected to a state crime lab, which revealed the presence of a male DNA profile. There wasn’t a match in state or federal DNA databases, and the lab periodically ran new checks over the years without success.
In 2019, investigators submitted the DNA to another lab that began a genetic genealogy case and concluded last year that the DNA was from Freeman, who had lived in the southern Illinois community of West Frankfort. Police told the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil that Freeman was a trucker and that they think he killed Rotatori while he was passing through the area.
Freeman’s body was found in October 1982 in a shallow grave near Cobden, Ill., a village about 30 miles southwest of West Frankfort. He had been shot multiple times and was 35 when he died. Investigators believe he was killed about three months before his body was found. Police said they don’t have a suspect in his death.
Iowa Supreme Court rules unanimously that written pleas OK during pandemic
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that allowing people charged with felonies to enter written pleas instead of appearing in court in person during the COVID-19 pandemic was an appropriate use of its constitutional powers and did not violate the rights of defendants.
The court ruled in the case of a northeast Iowa man who was charged, pleaded guilty and was convicted of intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.
Timothy Basquin, of Fayette, entered a written plea of guilty to a class C felony on Nov. 12, 2020, when Iowa was experiencing a peak of COVID-19 activity and the court was allowing virtual procedures and written pleas.
Basquin appeared in person at his sentencing hearing the next day, where he was given a suspended 10-year sentence and two years of probation. The next month he filed an appeal, arguing the state’s rules of criminal procedure, court precedent and due process required an in-person plea discussion with a judge in open court. Even though Basquin had signed a document waiving his right to a plea hearing in open court, he challenged the Iowa Supreme Court’s supervisory orders that temporarily allowed written pleas, alleging they violated his constitutional rights.
After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a COVID-19 public health emergency in March 2020, the court began allowing written guilty pleas to felonies. The state public defender did not object, instead expressing appreciation for the court’s protective measures and opposing in-person hearings except in limited circumstances, the court wrote in its unanimous opinion released Friday.
Sioux City man sentenced to 16 years in prison for manslaughter death during bar fight
SIOUX CITY — A man was sentenced to prison Friday for his role in the death of a friend outside a Sioux City bar last year.
Lawrence Canady, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 16 years for voluntary manslaughter in the May 1 death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave’s Bar.
District Judge Patrick Tott also revoked Canady’s probation from a 2019 shooting case and added five years to his sentence.
Prosecutors said Canady and another man, Dwight Evans, fought with Harrison outside the bar. When Harrison was on the ground, Evans allegedly shot him twice while Canady continued to hit and kick him, police said.
Harrison died later at a Sioux City hospital.
Evans, 17, is scheduled to stand trial July 26 for first-degree murder and other charges in Harrison’s death.
Des Moines sets snowfall record for Feb. 24
DES MOINES — Des Moines saw a near 50-year record for snow broken with the latest winter storm to move through the state, according to the National Weather Service.
The service said 5.2 inches of snow was recorded Thursday at the Des Moines International Airport, topping the 5.1 inches (13 centimeters) recorded on Feb. 24 in 1975.
Polk City, which lies about 13 miles north of Des Moines, also recorded 5.2 inches of snow Thursday, the weather service said.