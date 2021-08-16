Former Illinois mayor pleads guilty for lying to FBI
RED BUD, Ill. — A former mayor in southwest Illinois has become the second area mayor to plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal business arrangement between the two.
Former Red Bud Mayor Tim Lowry, who entered his plea on Friday, faces up to five years in federal prison when he returns to court for sentencing on Nov. 22. Red Bud, a community of roughly 3,500 people, is about 28 miles from St. Louis.
Investigators concluded that Lowry and the insurance company he worked for paid former Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson nearly $16,000 in “referral commission” for recommending Lowry’s insurance company as carrier of Columbia’s casualty loss and workers compensation policies, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. And then, when questioned by federal agents, he denied making any such payments between 2016 and 2018.
“Lowry was aware that elected public officials are prohibited under the Illinois Public Officer Prohibited Activities Act, from being financially interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract work or business of the municipality,” according to a stipulation of fact filed with the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois.
Both Lowry and Hutchinson resigned from their mayoral jobs and Hutchinson pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced in June to two years probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.
The newspaper reported that neither Lowry nor Hutchison responded to requests for comment. Messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday for both former mayors were not immediately returned.
Ex-Iowa Democratic leader takes new job in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Troy Price, who resigned as chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party after a disastrous leadoff caucus in 2020, is taking a new job in the fellow first-in-the-nation state New Hampshire.
Price will become executive director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party on Monday as it gears up for the 2022 elections and 2024 primary, officials said Friday.
Price resigned in February 2020 after a meltdown in tabulating results from the lead-off presidential caucuses led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.
The embarrassing episode also threatened Iowa’s cherished status as the first caucus of the presidential nomination season. But there was no mention of that in the press release announcing his hiring in New Hampshire, which typically holds the first primary. There, he received unanimous support from both a selection committee and the party’s executive committee, officials said.
Price became the national face of the 2020 Iowa caucuses’ colossal meltdown after a digital app designed to streamline reporting results from individual caucus sites failed. The technical failure on caucus night prompted hundreds of precinct-level caucus leaders to attempt to telephone in their results, resulting in a backlog of calls that kept the state party from announcing final results for more than a week.
Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE — Days of heavy rain this month overwhelmed Milwaukee’s sewer system, sending millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into area rivers and Lake Michigan.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that storms on Aug. 6 triggered the overflow and more rain on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 prolonged the flow. About 380 million gallons of untreated wastewater found its way into the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic and Milwaukee Rivers as well as Lincoln Creek and Lake Michigan.
As much as 7 inches of rain fell in some areas of Milwaukee between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. One inch of rain across the 28 communities that the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District serves creates 7.1 billion gallons of water flowing into the sewer systems.
The district has the ability to allow overflows in order to prevent sewage backups in homes and businesses. Overflows are used after tunnels fill during heavy rain events and more water flows into treatment plants than can be processed.
“The only way to relieve of too much water is a relief valve, which allows the untreated water, the groundwater, sewage and rain water, to go into the nearest creek, stream or river untreated,” said Bill Graffin, the district’s public information manager.
Milwaukee’s Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds
MILWAUKEE — Officials organizing Milwaukee’s signature summer music festival are offering ticket refunds for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Festival officials announced on Tuesday that attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Saturday that festival officials announced late Friday that anyone seeking a refund must file a request with their original point of purchase online or at the festival box office by today. Processing of refunds could take up to a week.
The festival is set to run on the first three weekends in September.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Federal pandemic-relief money will be funneled into a $10 million grants program to aid Illinois tourism’s rebound.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said last week that the grants will be handed out to organizations which are starting or enhancing tourism attractions or festivals planned for this year or next.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, doled out to states to help them recover from the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are depleted. Projects most closely aligned with Commerce and Economic Opportunity guidelines will be funded.