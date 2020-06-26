Police: Hog confinement project leads to standoff
GRINNELL — Police in east-central Iowa arrested a man after an hourslong standoff in which he is accused of shooting at officers and setting his farmstead on fire.
The standoff got its start around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, when the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home about four miles southeast of Grinnell for reports of a family member acting strangely with a gun.
Sheriff’s deputies said they made contact with the man, identified as 49-year-old Dwaine Anthony Bauman, who became aggressive and fired a gun several times. He then set fire to his home, two vehicles, a barn and almost 100 bales of hay, officials said. All were destroyed; no one was injured.
Bauman was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. He hass been charged with three counts of second-degree arson and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
A witness said Bauman was upset over a hog confinement project in the area.
Police make arrest in fatal Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES — Police arrested Lee Targblor, 20, of Des Moines, on Wednesday in the Tuesday night death of Paye Blawou, 31, of Des Moines, according to a news release by police.
Targblor was being held in the Polk County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, although that charge could be upgraded, and other counts.
Officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found Blawou critically injured with a gunshot wound, police have said.
FORT DODGE — A Wisconsin man serving time at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility was charged Tuesday with killing a fellow inmate.
Thomas Andrew Daleske, 59, was found dead in his cell on June 14. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be strangulation with blunt force injuries, and ruled it a homicide.
Investigators allege that inmate Eric Todd Hall had been inside Daleske’s cell shortly before the body was discovered. Hall, 44, of Eau Claire, Wis., was interviewed and purportedly admitted killing Daleske.
Hall was charged with first-degree murder in Webster County. He remains in custody at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. Hall began serving prison time in 2019 for felony convictions in related to break-ins at businesses in four counties.
Daleske had been serving a 45-year sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.