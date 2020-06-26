News in your town

Families of 3 deceased workers sue Tyson over Iowa outbreak

Iowa news in brief

Millions in state grants bringing broadband internet to rural Jo Daviess County

Police make arrest in shooting death of Iowa man

Race relations in Wisconsin capital are a tale of 2 cities

Assault near Wisconsin protests investigated as hate crime

2 brothers change minds, will cooperate in Smollett case

Illinois man freed after 2008 murder conviction gets vacated

Reynolds signs bill easing licensure for new Iowans and people with criminal records

Joe Biden turns focus to Wisconsin with battle-tested hires

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

Man arrested after 7-hour police standoff, multiple fires in Iowa

Lawsuit: Chicago Police using virus to deny suspects' rights

Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

Pence courts evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb

Groups file lawsuit seeking to block abortion waiting period

Illinois courts to get diversity and inclusion officer

'Dead zone' task force states getting $840,000 from EPA

Illinois judge grants compassionate release to alleged mob enforcer

Pence to court evangelicals in Wisconsin visit

Report: Iowa school secretary misspent fundraising proceeds

Illinois to reopen museums, gyms with restrictions this week

Man with sword dies after being shocked by Nevada police

Iowa new positive coronavirus cases tops 26,000

One suspect in Cedar Rapids stabbing death pleads guilty

14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father's Day weekend

Man with sword dies after being shocked by police in Iowa

2 University of Wisconsin athletes test positive for COVID-19

Wisconsin officials release guidance on reopening schools

Group: Remove statue of Illinois' 3rd governor, slave owner

Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve

state news in brief

Illinois officials to begin treating for gypsy this month

Milwaukee police investigating homicides, other incidents

Iowa authorities arrest 32-year-old man in fatal stabbing

Illinois woman's journey through rare spinal fluid leak