Man sentenced to nearly 3 decades in federal prison
DES MOINES — An Iowa man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for making and receiving child pornography.
Ryan Don Andrew Ford, 49, of Centerville, was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison for the two counts, federal prosecutors for the Southern District of Iowa said in a news release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Investigators say that in 2018, Ford secretly recorded three minors using hidden cameras he had placed around his home, including in the shower. Ford then distributed some of the images he had captured to others, prosecutors said.
Ford also downloaded from 2018 to 2019 hundreds of images and videos of child pornography from the internet, according to prosecutors.
Suspect in killing of Ames woman pleads not guilty
AMES — A man charged in the February killing of an Ames woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.
Richard Fleck, 33, submitted a written plea of not guilty on Monday, television station WOI reported.
Police in Des Moines arrested Fleck in March following an attack on a Des Moines woman who was hospitalized with serious facial injuries. After Fleck’s arrest, Des Moines police learned he was being sought for the death of Ranea Bell, who was found dead Feb. 20 in her Ames apartment by officers who had been sent to check on her welfare.
Fleck is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun, among other counts, in Bell’s death.
A pre-trial hearing for Fleck has been scheduled for June 1.
State pauses J&J vaccine use
DES MOINES — Iowa public health officials said Tuesday they were temporarily stopping the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as federal health agencies investigate incidents of rare blood clots.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the pause at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S.
Iowa was to receive just 1,800 doses of J&J vaccine this week, public health officials said. The state is still expecting to get more than 43,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 31,800 doses of Moderna.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a statement that halting use of J&J vaccine will not have a significant impact on the overall vaccination plan.
Iowa posted an additional 565 confirmed virus cases Tuesday and no additional deaths.
The state has posted 3,666 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last seven days, according to CDC data. The data shows that 29% of the new cases are among people from age 18 to 29, reflecting a recent trend of young adults spreading the virus.
There were 220 infected people being treated in Iowa hospitals Tuesday, a figure that remained above 200 for more than a week after dropping below that mark in late March and early April.