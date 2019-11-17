News in your town

Statewide bicycle rides will be held on different weeks

‘Green’ wind energy sending many giant blades to landfills

Iowa City kicks off program to manage city deer population

Chicago gang leader accused of trying to help Islamic State

Wisconsin county declares itself Second Amendment sanctuary

Couple give $10 million to University of Northern Iowa

Workers OK contract at General Mills’ Cedar Rapids plant

Illinois gang leader accused of trying to send money to Islamic State

Defense expert: Iowa murder suspect’s confession unreliable

Wisconsin Guard whistleblower fighting discharge decision

DNA on discarded cigarette leads to homicide charges in Wisconsin

UPDATE: Iowa man now charged with killing wife

Report: Wisconsin taxes have dropped over past 2 decades

Suit could purge 234,000 from Wisconsin voter rolls

Agent: Body would have been found without confession

Gov. Evers denies that he was insulting Republican legislators

Agent: Iowa student would have been found without confession

Iowa business owner pleads not guilty in sales tax case

Lawyer: Evers called GOP state senators ‘amoral and stupid’

Lawsuit could deactivate 234,000 voters in Wisconsin

Evers signs order to promote diversity in state government

Record low temps in single digits set in Chicago, Rockford

Leader of food security nonprofits to head World Food Prize

Most Wisconsin schools, districts meet expectations

Wisconsin Assembly passes bill helping hemp industry

Iowa Marine's remains to return home 76 years after death

Judge overturns firing of Iowa teacher in black baby doll case

Police ID man who fell at Iowa State stadium onto fans below

