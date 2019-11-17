Trial for man accused of crashing into scouts won’t be moved
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A judge says the trial for a 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of inhaling chemical vapors before crashing into a group of Girl Scouts will not be moved out of Chippewa County.
Colten Treu has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide charges for the deaths of three girls and one mother. Prosecutors say Treu was high on fumes from an aerosol can when he crashed into the Girl Scouts group picking up trash along a highway in Lake Hallie a year ago.
The Leader-Telegram reports that Treu’s attorneys believe social media has increased “the inflammatory nature of the publicity” against their client. In his ruling Friday to deny the motion, Judge James Isaacson said a juror doesn’t have to be ignorant or unaware of the case to be neutral and sit on the jury.
Trial is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Man imprisoned on gun charges charged in 2015 shootings
CHICAGO — Murder charges have been filed against a Chicago man already serving time in a federal prison on a gun charge.
Harvey Pitts was extradited from Kentucky after been identified in the alleged shooting of two men in 2015.
Prosecutors allege Pitts shot 23-year-old Albert Turnage on Feb. 25, 2015. Pitts is also accused of shooting 23-year-old Jontaye Walker on Thanksgiving Day 2015. Authorities say both shootings were related to Pitts targeting alleged rival gang members.
Cook County state’s attorney spokeswoman Tandra Simonton says the 25-year-old Pitts on Friday was ordered held without bond.
Pitt’s criminal history includes a 2016 weapons charge in Skokie. Authorities say Pitts and another man sped away from a traffic stop and crashed. Pitts was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Large deer poaching investigation nets 5 arrests
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a monthslong investigation into a large deer poaching case in southwestern Wisconsin has resulted in the conviction of five men.
State Department of Natural Resources officials estimate that as many as 40 deer were killed before the suspects were arrested. Warden Shawna Stringham tells the Journal Sentinel it’s one of the biggest poaching cases she has ever handled.
The investigation in Vernon County, which borders Minnesota, resulted in convictions of 29-year-old Jacob Menne, or Readstown; 57-year-old Monte Mabb, of Ferryville; 21-year-old Damon Peterson, of La Farge; 18-year-old Jacob Yearous, of Viola; and 21-year-old DJ Bannister, also of Viola.
Menne received the stiffest sentence. He was fined more than $12,000 and had his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges revoked for 15 years.
Stringham says the five men were not hunting for food but “were just out to kill something.”
Health officials: 2 Iowa flu deaths recorded this season
DES MOINES — Iowa health officials say two people in the state have died from complications of the flu in recent weeks.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says the deaths occurred in a woman between the ages of 61 and 80 in central Iowa and in a woman older than 81 in northwest Iowa.
Officials say both women had underlying conditions or other contributing factors in their deaths.
School staff aid shooting victim
CHICAGO — Staff members of a Chicago elementary school went to the aid of a man who was fatally shot as he waited in his car as his girlfriend dropped off her 6-year-old son for class.
Chicago police said the gunman approached the 28-year-old victim as he sat in his SUV early Friday outside Moving Everest Charter School in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The shooter fired several shots into the victim and fled.
Teacher Scott Musso and school nurse Amanda Thorsen heard the shooting and went outside and assisted the victim.
Musso said they tried to perform CPR while the victim was still strapped into the driver’s seat because they couldn’t get him out the vehicle.When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the driver dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
Police spokeswoman Karie James say investigators know who shot the man. No arrest has been made.