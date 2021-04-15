MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without the Legislature’s approval, a ruling that comes two weeks after the conservative-controlled court struck down the state’s mask mandate.
The state Supreme Court also ruled last year in a similar case that the Democratic governor needed the approval of the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, to issue an emergency declaration that shut down businesses early in the coronavirus pandemic.
There has not been a statewide capacity limit restriction in place since October, when it was blocked by a state appeals court.
Senate GOP passes pandemic-aid spending bill
MADISON — Republicans who control the state Senate gave final approval Wednesday to a set of bills that would wrest control of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and hand it to the GOP.
The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money. By law the funding is at Evers’ disposal, but Republicans have developed legislation that would give them control, saying that would create more accountability and transparency.
Evers has signaled he’ll veto the package. The legislation would specify how about $2.7 billion of the stimulus would be spent. The proposals include plans for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200 million for small businesses; $75 million for tourism grants; $150 million for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities; $308 million for local roads; $250 million to pay off transportation bonds; and $61 million for lead service line replacements and measures to control water pollution.
MADISON — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices on Wednesday picked Annette Ziegler to replace Patience Roggensack as chief justice.
The court announced the change in a news release. It did not break down how the justices voted. Court spokesman Tom Sheehan didn’t respond to messages.
Ziegler, 57, was first elected to the Supreme Court in 2007 and was re-elected in 2017. Court terms are 10 years.
She has served as a circuit judge in Washington County and holds a law degree from Marquette University.
Roggensack, 80, was elected to the Supreme Court in 2003 and again in 2013. The justices selected her to replace Shirley Abrahamson as chief justice in 2015 after voters approved a constitutional amendment giving justices the power to pick their chief, rather than going by seniority.
Anthropology students to help search for 1983 homicide victim
OSHKOSH — Anthropology students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh have been enlisted to help search for the remains of a homicide victim who died in 1983.
Starkie Swenson, 67, was last seen riding a bike near Shattuck Middle School in Neenah. In 1994, John Andrews pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle. Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Karsten for help in locating Swenson’s remains. So, Karston and his spring class will work to find the remains at an undisclosed location.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend pleads no contest
APPLETON — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Appleton more than three years ago has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.
Johnny Scott’s plea Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court averts a trial that was expected to begin this week. In an agreement with prosecutors, two other charges, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm by a felon, were dismissed.
The 62-year-old Scott was charged with killing 48-year-old Annie Ford at a duplex they shared in September 2017.
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is setting up a tracking system to trace the status of sexual assault evidence kits in effort to ensure they’re processed quickly, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Wednesday.
The system will be funded with a $327,000 federal grant. It will monitor how long each kit spends at different points in the processing system, including hospitals, police departments and the state crime lab. Victims will be able to directly access information about their kits. Kaul said the DOJ hopes to have the system up and running by the end of the year.
The state Senate passed a bill in March that would require the DOJ to create a database for victims to track their kits.. The bill hasn’t had a hearing in the Assembly.