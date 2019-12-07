Starmont employee accused of sexual relationship with student
ARLINGTON, Iowa — An information technology employee at the Starmont Community School District has been arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Joshua Brown, 29, of Lamont, turned himself in to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He’s been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Brown was released on a $10,000 bond. The Starmont superintendent said Friday that Brown is no longer employed by the district.
MADISON, Wis. — A bipartisan commission tasked with making recommendations on what major Wisconsin road projects should move forward met for the first time in half a decade on Friday.
The Transportation Projects Commission did not recommend any new projects at its meeting, but Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said it would consider new projects, and how to pay for them, at future meetings.
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago will spend $2.5 million to settle lawsuits filed over the deaths of two young people because of alleged police wrongdoing.
Both settlements are expected to be approved Monday by the Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
A $1.3 million settlement would go to the family of Tevin Jones-Rogers, 18, who died during an April 2017 police pursuit.
The second settlement, for $1.2 million, would go to the family of 24-year-old Heriberto Godinez, who died in police custody in July 2015.
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A 16-year-old Wisconsin high school student who was shot after he stabbed a police officer could face attempted homicide charges, but authorities are asking media outlets to keep his name secret out of fear of sparking copycat incidents.
Oshkosh West High School resource officer Michael Wissink shot the student on Tuesday after the teen allegedly stabbed him in his office. It’s unclear what led up to the altercation. Wissink, a 21-year Oshkosh Police Department veteran, survived his wounds. Nobody else was injured. The suspect is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An Illinois man has been sentenced in an Iowa federal courthouse to 50 years in prison for more than a dozen counts, including domestic violence, stalking, illegal bomb-making and witness tampering.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa said 43-year-old Chad Eric Mink, of Rock Island, Ill., was sentenced Thursday in Davenport’s federal courthouse. He had been found guilty in June of 15 counts after more than 70 witnesses testified against him. He had faced up to life in prison for the convictions. There is no parole in the federal system.