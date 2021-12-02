Woman guilty of killing 2 for setting fire to house in 2018
WATERLOO, Iowa — A jury convicted a woman of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2018 arson deaths of another woman and her 9-year-old son.
Denise Susanna O’Brien, 45, was convicted Tuesday in the deaths of 32-year-old Ashley Smith and her son, 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. The charges stemmed from an April 22, 2018, house fire that prosecutors say O’Brien started on the home’s back steps because she was angry that her boyfriend had spent the night with another woman in the house.
At the time of the fire, O’Brien was subject to a restraining order that banned her from going to the house.
During the trial, prosecutors showed surveillance video they say showed O’Brien a few blocks from the home as firetrucks headed toward the burning house. Prosecutors also showed texts from O’Brien to her boyfriend shortly before the fire was reported that said, “Karma comin 4 u … i hope it hurts.”
Three others escaped the fire, including Jaykwon’s then 12-year-old sister.
O’Brien faces a mandatory term of life in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date.
Man sentenced to life in prison for abusing 2 children
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man cursed at a judge and threatened the mother of his victims during a hearing where he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually abusing two young girls.
Jorge Maldonado, 30, was sentenced Monday for abusing two girls, who were ages 9 and 12 when the abuse occurred in 2019.
The girls and their mother submitted written victim impact statements and watched the sentencing via video from another courtroom, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
Maldonado was found guilty in September of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Maldonado interrupted the proceedings more than once, cursed at 6th Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros and then threatened the mother of the victims.
Kepros sentenced Maldonado to life without parole for the first-degree convictions and an additional 25 years for the second-degree conviction.
According to criminal complaints, the girls told police the sexual abuse happened when their mother was at work.
Man dies after fall from stairs at Chicago train stationCHICAGO — A man died Wednesday after he fell from a stairway at a Chicago Transit Authority train station and plunged to the street below, police said.
CTA officials said video from an internal review showed the man climbed over a stair railing and fell from an outer ledge. Police said he fell about 30 feet Tuesday from a Blue Line platform in the Logan Square neighborhood.
He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, some four hours after his fall, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Officials said the man was possibly intoxicated at the time of his fatal fall on the city’s northwest side.