Fire chief: 1 dead, 5 injured in Iowa townhouse fire
WATERLOO, Iowa — One person died and five others were injured in a townhouse fire in the northeastern Iowa city of Waterloo, officials there said.
The fire was reported early Tuesday morning, and firefighters arrived to flames coming from the home and several people trapped in and around the home, officials said. Six people — including three adults and three children — were taken to a hospital, and one adult later died.
Officials said five of those who were injured were removed from the burning house by firefighters. Officials have not released the names of the victims or the cause of the fire.
One person, Kathryn Gerold, told the Courier she escaped the fire by jumping out of the second-story window, injuring her leg. Gerold said that as soon as she was on the ground, she yelled to her 7-year-old son to jump, too. She caught him before he hit the ground, she said.
Police in south-central Iowa seek suspect in hit-and-run
ALBIA, Iowa — Police in south-central Iowa are searching for a suspect in what they say was an intentional hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.
Police in Albia are looking for Joshua Burk, 44, of Lovilia, who is accused of intentionally using his vehicle to run down and hit a 36-year-old man, television station KTVO reported.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Albia, police there said. Investigators said a nearby security camera captured the incident on video and showed Burk driving away from the scene.
Burk’s vehicle was later spotted, and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop it, but police said Burk sped away driving faster than 100 mph.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said, but was able to talk to investigators.
CHICAGO — The Trump administration is planning an unprecedented five more federal executions before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, starting with a Texas street-gang member set to be put to death today for his role in the 1999 slayings of an Iowa religious couple whose bodies he burned in the trunk of their car.
Brandon Bernard was 18 when he and four other teenagers abducted, robbed and killed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from a Sunday service in Killeen, Texas. He would be the ninth federal inmate put to death since July, when President Donald Trump ended a 17-year hiatus in federal executions.
If Bernard, now 40, receives a lethal injection as planned today at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., it would be a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when the crime occurred.
Chicago rapper G Herbo pleads not guilty to fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Chicago rapper G Herbo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to participating in a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for things like luxury vacation rentals and designer puppies.
G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, appeared before a Massachusetts federal judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. He pleaded not guilty to charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Others charged i n the case unsealed last week include G Herbo’s promoter, Antonio Strong, and another Chicago rapper known as “Joe Rodeo” and “Rockstar Rodie.”
Authorities say G Herbo and the others used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites in order to bankroll a lavish lifestyle. In one case, Strong ordered two designer puppies for G Herbo using a stolen credit card and fake Washington state driver’s license, authorities said.
G Herbo was named earlier this month to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list and appeared last month on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to perform the song “PTSD” with Chance the Rapper.
Judge upholds pollution fine against Iowa cattle farmers
ARMSTRONG, Iowa — An administrative judge has approved a $76,000 fine against an Iowa cattle feedlot for violating the Clean Water Act by discharging polluted wastewater into the East Fork of the Des Moines River.
Tony and Joshua Brown, of Armstrong, Iowa, discharged pollutants into the river from the Riverview Cattle lot on 41 days, in a ruling from Administrative Judge Christine Donelian Coughlin that became final Nov. 30.
The brothers contended the pollutants never reached the river. They did not appeal the fine.
Animal feeding operations with more than 300 head of cattle are required to obtain a Clean Water permit and take measures to minimize pollutants in storm water runoff from their facilities, the EPA said in a news release Wednesday.
According to the court ruling, Riverview Cattle did not obtain the permit before repeatedly discharging storm water containing pollutants through an underground pipe into the river.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources determined that the East Fork of the Des Moines River is impaired for recreational use because of high levels of bacteria, in part caused by runoff from feedlots.