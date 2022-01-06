St. Ansgar man, son plead guilty to civil disorder charge
DES MOINES — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.
Both Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, and Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, Minn., had made social media posts noting their participation in the Capitol riot in the days following the attack. They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday before District of Columbia Judge Dabney Friedrich.
In the plea agreement signed by both men on Dec. 15, they admitted that at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, they unlawfully entered the Capitol by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate wing door. While inside, they climbed a flight of stairs to the second floor and at one point encountered a line of law enforcement officers.
Defense attorneys agreed a sentence of up to six months and a fine of up to $20,000 is likely.
Civil rights group seeks probe into mosque vandalism
WATERLOO — A national Muslim civil rights group is calling for state and federal hate crime investigations into the vandalism last week of a northeastern Iowa mosque captured on the building’s security cameras.
The video shows what appears to be a middle-aged woman vandalizing the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center in Waterloo on the evening of Dec. 28. The video shows the woman first using snow to draw crosses — a widely recognized Christian symbol — on the mosque’s windows before graduating to scrawling profanities aimed at Islam and Muslims on the mosque’s walls using some type of oil-based substance.
On Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement calling for local, state and federal authorities to launch their own hate crime investigations into the vandalism.
“This latest vandalism of an American mosque demonstrates the real-world dangers of anti-Muslim bigotry,” CAIR Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said.
Democrat ends bid for governor
DES MOINES — Waterloo Democratic Rep. Ras Smith announced Wednesday he was suspending his campaign for Iowa governor.
Smith, who in June 2021 became the first person to announce his run for governor, cited a “drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people” in explaining his decision to drop his campaign. Smith is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County.