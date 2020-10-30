DES MOINES — A shooting on a sidewalk in the heart of Des Moines has left one man dead and a woman injured, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Walker Street near the grounds of East High School, according to a news release from police. Officers called to the scene found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and learned that a 21-year-old man had been taken from the scene to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man later died at the hospital. Police had not released his name by Friday morning.

Minutes after the shooting, police arrested a suspect with the help of information from witnesses. Wesley Marquise Bekish, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting, police said.

The shooting death is the city's 20th homicide of the year, police said.