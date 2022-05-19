Former governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader
MILWAUKEE — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her.
Thompson, who finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She is the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school and beat out UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz and three other finalists.
The provost position is second in command under the chancellor and higher-ranking than a dean.
“Why would you pick a dean over a provost to run a school as large as Madison?” Thompson said to the Journal Sentinel. “Not getting involved in personality or philosophy. Looking strictly at credentials, provost is higher than dean.”
Thompson, a Republican, said that he wasn’t involved in the interview process nor has he spoken with Regents to get more insight on their selection.
“Now that she’s been chosen, we have to get behind her and support her,” Thompson said. “Hopefully she does well. Hopefully she comes in here with an open mind and not a California philosophy that she seems to have articulated.”
Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
Regents Vice President Karen Walsh defended the board’s decision to hire Mnookin, which was unanimously made by board members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Mnookin starts Aug. 4.
Chicago archdiocese settles sex abuse suit for $1.2 millionCHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $1.2 million to a man who alleged that he was sexually abused when he was 12 years old by a defrocked priest who was convicted of sexually abusing several boys, the man’s attorney announced on Tuesday.
The settlement of the case before a lawsuit was filed was announced in a news release by attorney Lyndsay Markley and marks the latest chapter in the story of Daniel McCormack, one of the most notorious pedophiles in the history of Chicago’s archdiocese.
McCormack, who pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexually abusing five children while he was a priest at St. Agatha’s parish in Chicago, was released from prison last fall and has registered as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police. According to published reports, he was listed at that time as living in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood.
The settlement follows other similar settlements in which the archdiocese has agreed to pay men who alleged they were abused by McCormack when they were children.
In all, the archdiocese has paid well over $12 million to men who filed lawsuits or settled cases involving McCormack before filing lawsuits.
Like many of the other victims, the man who filed the most recently settled lawsuit said that he was sexually abused while McCormack was a priest at St. Agatha’s. According to the news release, the man alleged he was attending an after-school program at the parish when McCormack sexually abused him on multiple occasions in 2005.
The archdiocese declined to comment on the settlement.
