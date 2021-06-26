Petroleum gas leaks after train derailment in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Cleanup continues after petroleum gas leaked from some train cars involved in a derailment in Ames, Iowa.
KCCI-TV reported that about 27 cars derailed Thursday afternoon. A hazmat team was called to the scene to assist with cleanup.
Ames Fire Chief Rich Higgins said there were no injuries, but 15 to 20 properties nearby were evacuated. Cleanup is expected to finish late Friday.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Man convicted in beating death on Chicago train platform
CHICAGO — A jury has convicted a man in the fatal 2013 beating of a stranger on a Chicago Transit Authority train platform, his second conviction in the gruesome killing.
A Cook County jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before convicting Anthony Jackson, 53, of first-degree murder in the March 2013 slaying of Sanchez Mixon, 37.
During Jackson’s trial, the jury repeatedly viewed CTA surveillance footage of Jackson punching and kicking Mixon, a complete stranger, on a Green Line platform.
Jackson stopped the attack after other commuters shouted and cried at Jackson to end the attack. But after Mixon made a slight movement while sprawled on the ground, Jackson stomped on Mixom’s head so hard it left a foot-shaped mark.
Mixon’s death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head.
Jackson was represented by his brother, formal federal prosecutor George Jackson III, who argued that Mixon was staring down his brother on the platform and had walked up next to him in a threatening way, leaving Anthony Jackson with little choice but to defend himself.
Prosecutors countered that even if Mixon was staring him down, that doesn’t justify a fatal beating.
Jackson was convicted of Mixon’s murder at his first trial in 2015. But he won a new trial in 2016 when a judge threw out that verdict on the grounds that one of his previous attorneys was ineffective.
Jury finds man guilty of shooting wife in 1988
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man has been convicted of shooting his wife to death almost 33 years ago.
A Columbia County jury found 73-year-old Mark Wayne Bringe guilty of first-degree murder with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Lori Bringe.
The woman was found dead outside her home in Poynette in August 1988, the Portage Daily Register reported. She had been shot in the head.
Prosecutors charged Mark Bringe in 2018. They contend that he killed his wife in a fit of jealousy because she was having an affair with a man in Michigan. Mark Bringe argued that she committed suicide.
He now faces life in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet, according to online court records.
Man convicted of killing father and daughterMANITOWOC, Wis. — A jury in Manitowoc County has convicted a man in the slayings of a father and daughter.
Karl Hess took the stand in his own defense Thursday and testified he fatally shot Richard Miller after discovering that Miller had killed his daughter.
The 37-year-old defendant said he lied to police when he earlier confessed to killing Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller.
Hess said he went the Millers’ house in Manitowoc armed with a gun in September 2018 to talk to his friend because he was upset about an illegal business proposition, WLUK-TV reported.
Hess testified Miller took the gun and shot Jocelyn, so he shot Miller.
In his earlier confession, police say Hess told them he needed money and believed Miller had cash in his home. Hess said he shot Richard twice before finding Jocelyn hiding in a bedroom and killing her, according to police documents.
The jury on Thursday convicted Hess on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 13.