SIOUX CITY — A 22-year-old Dakota City woman was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a Sioux City woman in April 2018.
Melissa Camargo-Flores was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenia Alvarez-Flores, 24, but she pleaded guilty in October to the lesser charge. She will be eligible for parole in 35 years.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores outside her home for about 20 minutes and stabbed the victim several times as she left the house, The Sioux City Journal reported.
The reason for the stabbing was not made clear in court Thursday but police said Camargo-Flores told officers she had been involved with the victim’s boyfriend. A detective said Camargo-Flores, who immigrated from Mexico and was living in the U.S. legally, had “multiple issues” with Alvarez-Flores. The two women were not related.
Waterloo man pleads guilty to threatening Nadler
WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa man has admitted that he threatened to find someone to assassinate U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York.
During a hearing Friday in federal court, Kenneth Dean Brown, 56, of Waterloo pleaded guilty to transmitting a threatening communication.
Brown admitted that on Dec. 18, 2019, he called Nadler’s office in Washington D.C. and told a staff assistant “I will find someone to assassinate that piece of (expletive deleted) you work for. Jerry Nadler is going to be assassinated.”
Nadler has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1992.
Brown remains in custody of U.S. Marshals until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.