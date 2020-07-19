Board votes to remove Hiawatha statue from La Crosse park
LA CROSSE, Wis. — After decades of debate, a Hiawatha statue will be removed from a park in La Crosse.
The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to remove the statue from Riverside Park. Mayor Tim Kabat had pushed for the western Wisconsin city to follow the lead of other cities in addressing racism and cultural appropriation.
For decades Indigenous people and their allies had called for the statue’s removal, saying it represents exaggerated racial stereotypes and inaccurately depicts Native American tribes of the area.
“It is not an honor to us. It does not teach anything. People don’t learn about the Ho-Chunk people because they see a statue. It was a tourist attraction not meant to teach anything,” Tracy Littlejohn said during the board meeting. Littlejohn has long advocated for the statue’s removal.
The statue will be stored at the city’s Municipal Service Center for at least one year until the artist’s family finds a new home for it, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
Charges: Man punched plainclothes officer at police rallyKENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who allegedly punched a plainclothes police sergeant during a Back the Blue Rally in Kenosha last month.
Lance Hoff, 52, of Kenosha, was at the June 27 rally in support of law enforcement when he became a part of a confrontation with protesters.
According to the complaint, the confrontation started to break out in a fight. A police sergeant in plainclothes, wearing his Kenosha police badge around this neck and his holstered gun on his waist, tried to put himself between the two groups and asked Hoff to step off a sign he was standing on so it could be given back to a protester.
Hoff punched the officer in the side of the head, stunning him, the complaint said.
Hoff immediately was taken into custody. He repeatedly apologized, saying he would “never hit a cop” and that “I’m on your side,” the complaint said.
Hoff is charged with one felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, WITI-TV reported. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 4.The Associated Press