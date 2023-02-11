A bill strengthening legal protections for First Amendment rights passed the Iowa House on Thursday.

House File 177 is known as an anti-SLAPP bill, which addresses “strategic lawsuits against public participation.” These are lawsuits filed not necessarily in expectation of winning the case, but to intimidate news organizations and members of the public from reporting or speaking on certain issues, lawmakers said. Filing these lawsuits is a way to coerce people without the money or time to take on a drawn-out legal battle from publicly discussing the issue.

