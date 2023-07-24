MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice plans to ask legislators Tuesday for permission to bow out of a multistate lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's decision to divert billions of dollars from National Guard units to his border wall.

Republicans passed statutes before then-Gov. Scott Walker left office in 2018 designed to weaken incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul's powers. The statutes require Kaul to seek permission from the Legislature's GOP-controlled finance committee to settle lawsuits.

