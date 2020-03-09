Gun found in Chicago grade school bathroom
CHICAGO — A gun belonging to an off-duty Chicago police officer working as a security guard at private elementary school was found by students in the women’s bathroom, officials said.
The gun was found Friday afternoon in the bathroom of Catherine Cook Elementary School on Chicago’s North Side. The school filed a police report.
Chicago police opened an internal investigation, according to police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza.
Security staff at school secured the gun, which did not discharge.
“There will be some type of discipline,” Spicuzza said. “Obviously, it could have been way worse.”
Officials set meeting on interchange project
CHICAGO — State officials have planned a public meeting later this month to give an update on a much-delayed construction project at a major interstate exchange near downtown Chicago.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has set a March 18 meet at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Officials say they’ll provide a presentation and have project team members available to answer questions. Work is set to continue this spring that will lead to closures of nearby streets and multiple expressway ramps.
The project rebuilds the juncture of three expressways and was initially supposed to cost about $535 million and be finished in June 2018. It is estimated to cost $713 million and be done in 2022.
According to state officials, the project will improve safety and traffic flow for more than 400,000 motorists, bicycles and pedestrians.