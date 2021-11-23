DuPage County Democrat loses job over Waukesha tweets
CHICAGO — The social media manager for the Democratic Party in DuPage County outside Chicago was removed from her position after posting tweets on Monday in which she compared the driver of an SUV that plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to Kyle Rittenhouse.
“It was probably just self-defense #Wisconsin #Kyle Rittenhouse,” tweeted Mary Lemanski, after the driver killed at least five people and injured at least 48 others, according to police, at the parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
Lemanski’s sarcastic tweet was a reference to Rittenhouse’s acquittal on Friday on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during unrest in Kenosha, 55 miles south of Waukesha, in August 2020. It was followed by another tweet, in which she wrote: “I’m sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin.”
According to the Chicago Tribune, Lemanski wrote on social media that she’d received threatening messages in response to her tweets. She later acknowledged in a tweet that she made some remarks about the Waukesha tragedy “that were not in good taste” and said she had resigned.
But Ken Mejia-Beal, the chair of the DuPage Democratic Party, said Lemanski was “let go” shortly after he learned of what he called “callous and reprehensible posts.”
“We don’t applaud or celebrate tragedy,” Meija-Beal said. “This was a tragedy. These were folks that were out at a joyous occasion having a great time at a beautiful and festive time of the year. We, as a party, disavow Mary’s Twitter comments, the sentiment behind them. We are with the victims of this tragedy.”
Shootout on bus leaves 1 wounded, 1 in custody
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man who was riding a city bus through Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood late Sunday was in critical condition after he was shot in the chest by another man who tried to rob him, leading to an exchange of gunfire on the bus, according to police.
While riding the bus, the 21-year-old was approached by a man he didn’t know who “attempted to rob him at gunpoint,” according to police.
But the 21-year-old also was armed and he pulled out his own handgun and began firing at the would-be thief, police said. The other man fired his gun as well, striking the 21-year-old in the chest, officials said.
The alleged shooter was placed under arrest and taken to a police station for questioning.
Neither man was identified.
Police: Man injured after shooting at officers
CHICAGO — A man being pursued by Chicago police officers fired shots at the pursuing officers before one of them returned fire, wounding the man, police said.
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said no officers were struck by gunfire in Sunday night’s incident but the wounded man was hospitalized “with non-life-threatening injuries.”
The man drew a gun and began shooting at the pursuing officers before one of the officers “returned fire,” striking the man, police said.
Police did not say how many times the man was shot, where on his body he was hit, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days, as is routine.