MADISON, Wis.  — Wisconsin's troubled economic development agency's performance has slipped over the last three fiscal years after showing promising improvement, according to a review that the Legislature's auditors released Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers created the quasi-public Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in 2011. The agency hands out tax credits, grants and loans to businesses. State law requires the Legislative Audit Bureau to review the agency's operations every two years. The review released Wednesday covers fiscal years 2020-21 through 2022-23.

