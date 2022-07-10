13 sex offenders arrested in Iowa by U.S. Marshals
U.S. Marshals have arrested 13 sex offenders in Iowa, claiming they were some of the most wanted people in the state.
Seven of the 13 people arrested had been convicted of crimes against children younger than 13, Marshals said Friday. All 13 had avoided registering as sex offenders in Iowa.
The Marshals sent three cases to federal prosecutors in Iowa for possible criminal charges.
There are more than 6,500 registered sex offenders in Iowa, and 49 remain on Iowa’s most wanted list.
The Marshals did not identify any of the arrested sex offenders. They said the operation, dubbed Operation Most Wanted, was a partnership between Iowa state police and the Marshals and also resulted in the seizure of two guns, ammunition and unspecified drugs.
“The relationship between the United States Marshals Service and the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Registry is an invaluable one,” Iowa DPS agent J. Hunter Bellon said. “The work these individuals put in on a daily basis along with the support of our communities, truly makes Iowa a safer place.”
Ex-Bensenville man nabbed after 22 years on the lam
WHEATON, Ill. — A former suburban Chicago man sought for 22 years after fleeing the country to avoid trial on a charge of concealing a homicide has been captured and returned to DuPage County, prosecutors said Friday.
Romulo Mendoza, 46, was arrested last month trying to reenter the U.S. on the southern border, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said without specifying the location.
He appeared Thursday before a judge who set his bond at $1 million.
On Feb. 4, 2000, Mendoza and two roommates, Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia, were drinking alcohol in their Bensenville home and began arguing over an electricity bill.
Gomez grabbed Garcia from behind and put his arm around his neck, killing him, authorities said at the time. Gomez and Mendoza then loaded the body in a car and dumped it at a rural location, where a passerby discovered it the next day. The two were arrested two days later.
After posting $2,000 bond on May 31, 2000, Mendoza failed to appear for his next court date.
Gomez pleaded guilty in September 2000 to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Car jumps curb, strikes people at restaurant patio
CHICAGO — At least five people were injured after a car jumped a curb on Chicago’s North Side, authorities said.
Several people were dining on a patio at a restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred, the Chicago Fire Department said.
A Lexus sedan tried to pass a Toyota Prius, but struck the front of the Prius and went out of control, jumping a curb and hitting the patio, police said.
The driver of the Lexus fled the scene, police said. The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused medical attention.
Two women suffered broken legs, a third woman had an injured foot, a man had a bruised back and another man had a lacerated elbow, authorities said. A sixth person was injured but was not taken to a hospital.
All those injured were listed in good condition, the fire department said.
The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused medical care at the scene.
The driver of the Lexus fled the scene on foot once the vehicle came to a complete stop.
WBBM-TV reported that fire officials said the Lexus was stolen.
