Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits
MADISON, Wis. — An appeal was filed Tuesday to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued the emergency order two weeks ago to help curb surging coronavirus cases in the state.
The Mix Up bar in Amery, along with Pro-Life Wisconsin, asked the Wisconsin state appeals court to overturn the Monday ruling by Barron County Judge James Babler. They asked for a ruling by Friday, just two weeks before the capacity limits order was set to expire.
Another wind turbine blade breaks off in central Iowa
PATON, Iowa — For the second time in as many months, a huge blade has broken off from its wind turbine in central Iowa.
The latest incident happened Thursday near Paton in Green County. No one was hurt. That follows a similar incident in mid-September, when another blade dropped from a turbine near Adel and crashed into a corn field.
The blades are 177 feet long and weigh 18,000 pounds, officials said.
MidAmerican Energy said such incidents are “extremely rare,” but acknowledged that even one incident is unacceptable.
Chicago group to remove ‘Lightscape’ from downtown area
CHICAGO — An organization that advocates for Chicago’s central business district has decided to remove some decorative clusters of lights and speakers from the city’s downtown.
The Chicago Loop Alliance is uninstalling “Lightscape,” a multisensory experience that was unveiled in 2011. Each cluster included 50 to 100 energy-efficient LED lights that were in sync with songs that played through the speakers, WLS-TV reported.
“‘Lightscape’ has become an integral, beloved part of State Street over the past decade, but we’re excited to explore how this space can be used in a future version of State Street,” said Michael Edwards, president and CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance.