News in your town

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin voters line up to cast early in-person ballots

Audit faults Iowa's move to spend virus aid on $21M software

Another wind turbine blade breaks off in central Iowa

Prosecutor: Man admits to disposing of bodies of Wisconsin brothers

Brohm to miss Purdue opener vs Iowa after 2nd positive test

Sheriff: Medical episode cause of jailed Iowa woman's death

Audit faults Iowa's move to spend virus aid on $21 million software

Iowa/Wisconsin news in brief

Bankers survey sees surge in rural parts of 10 states

Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B

Mental health experts to pair with cops in northern Illinois

Research indicates Mississippi River is older than thought

Research: Mississippi River older than thought

Wisconsin Democrats pump $2 million into swing legislative districts

'Log off! Log off!' teacher orders students when sexual assault livestreamed during first grader's remote learning class

Illinois State, elected officials praise cover crop research

Suspect claims self defense in stabbing death of 19-year-old

Democrats pump $2 million into swing legislative districts

Trump returns to Wisconsin for large campaign rally as coronavirus cases hit record levels

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Illinois man charged with sexual assault witnessed on online teaching forum

Restaurants worry as outdoor dining faces icy Iowa winter

Illinois State, elected officials praise cover crop research

Suspect claims self defense in stabbing death of 19-year-old

7 Chicago cops suspended for roles in chief's traffic stop

Chicago to bring special-needs, pre-K children back to school

3-year-old boy fatally shot at Rockford apartment building

Iowa news in brief

Evers launches ad criticizing GOP over virus response

Evers launches ad criticizing GOP over virus response

Wisconsin counties ask for help in coronavirus contract tracing

Police announce arrest in 1999 Iowa killing

Suspect in Wisconsin state park killing still at large

Chicago officer sues former chief for sexual harassment

Iowa Senate candidates debate, differ on racism, privilege

Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

About 50 Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin public schools enrollment drop adds to virus woes

State officials: Baby surrendered under Iowa safe haven law