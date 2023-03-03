MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Friday he will run for a sixth term next year representing east-central Wisconsin, despite promising when he first ran not to serve more than a decade in Congress.

Grothman, 67, said in a telephone interview that he is campaigning and raising money for a sixth term.

