CHICAGO — A speeding driver in a stolen car went the wrong way down a Chicago street and caused a fiery, multi-car wreck in which two people were killed and at least eight others hospitalized Wednesday night, police said.
Both people inside the speeding Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the South Side Chicago neighborhood of Chatham, Police Superintendent David Brown said.
Six adults and two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were hospitalized as a result of injuries from the wreck, police said Thursday morning. All were listed in either fair or good condition.
Brown said the Charger had been reported stolen earlier in the day and authorities found a gun in the car. Officials did not immediately identify the two people who died inside the Charger.
“This is a really bad crash,” Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said. “I’ve seen many, many — and this is among the worst.”
Longtime Wisconsin GOP state senator to retire
MADISON, Wis. — State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Wisconsin Legislature.
Darling, a River Hills Republican, will step down Dec. 1. Her departure leaves Republicans one seat short of a two-thirds supermajority in the Senate at least until a special election is held to fill the seat. Her district includes a swath of Milwaukee’s affluent northern suburbs, including Mequon, Cedarburg, Germantown and Menomonee Falls. The area leans decidedly conservative.
Darling has been in the Senate since 1992 after first serving a single term in the Assembly. She served on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee for 22 years and spent six sessions as the committee’s co-chair, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
She authored more than 200 bills that became law during her tenure in the Legislature, according to her office. She helped create the state’s school voucher program, the state’s EdVest college savings program and a database that tracks the status of sexual assault evidence kits.
She also survived a recall election in 2011 spurred by Democratic anger over GOP legislators’ support for then-Gov. Scott Walker’s contentious bill stripping most public workers of their collective bargaining rights.
Republicans went into the Nov. 8 elections hoping to establish two-thirds majorities in both the Senate and Assembly, which would give them enough votes to override any vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The GOP emerged from the elections with a 22-11 advantage in the Senate, a supermajority in that chamber, but fell two seats short of a supermajority in the Assembly. That means the GOP does not have enough votes to override any Evers vetoes this session.
Darling is leaving in the middle of her four-year term. Her retirement leaves Republicans with a 21-11 advantage in the Senate, one seat shy of a supermajority, but even if a Republican wins her seat in the special election, the Assembly will still be two seats short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.