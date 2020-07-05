Pritzker kicks in $51.5 million more for taxes initiative
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is contributing an additional $51.5 million to a ballot initiative committee backing his constitutional amendment that would dump the state’s flat-rate income tax structure in favor of one that takes a bigger bite from the wealthy.
The contribution to Vote Yes for Fairness, a committee headed by the governor’s former deputy campaign manager, was reported late Friday in a filing with the State Board of Elections. It comes about six months after Pritzker wrote a check to the committee for $5 million. The only other individual contribution reported to date was $250, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Last year, the Illinois General Assembly approved legislation that in November will ask Illinois voters wither the state constitution should be amended to replace the current 4.95% flat rate on income tax with a graduated tax structure, in which people who earn more pay a greater percentage of their income.
But Republican lawmakers and pro-business groups contend that the legislation would create an opportunity for Democrats to adjust tax rates to cover the bills.
If voters approve the amendment, new tax rates approved last year by the General Assembly would go into effect Jan. 1. It would mean that the rates for individuals earning $250,000 or less would stay the same or go down and the rates of those who earn more than that would increase.
Police arrest voting rights protesters at Iowa Capitol
DES MOINES, Iowa. — A protest at the Iowa Capitol to persuade Gov. Kim Reynolds to restore voting rights to felons turned violent Wednesday during a confrontation between law enforcement officers and some protesters .
The confrontation escalated when police tried to take activists who had been arrested inside the Capitol outside to be taken away. Those activists were charged in connection with a June 20 protest at a grocery store.
KCCI video showed Iowa State Patrol troopers taking some protesters to the ground while others tried to pull authorities off of them. Des Moines police responded and more arrests were made.
Police also used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, KCCI reported.
Police said protesters started the confrontation, but protesters said law enforcement mishandled the situation.
Drake law professor Sally Frank said police made the arrests in the “worst way possible” by “grabbing” protesters in the middle of the protest, rather than trying to talk to them.
“When detectives tried to take prisoners out of the statehouse, the crowd followed them outside and, at the one point, swarmed them and attacked the officers,” Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said. “It’s probably one of the most violent attacks I’ve seen on police in a long time. They were tackled to the ground. They were ripped off people they were trying to arrest.”
Police said at least 15 people were arrested. Two juveniles also were taken into custody.
Man charged with attacks on girlfriend
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse man with repeatedly beating his girlfriend over the last three months.
The La Crosse Tribune reports that 20-year-old Christian Bouquet was charged Thursday with 17 counts, including sexual assault, strangulation, battery and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, Bouquet has been menacing his girlfriend since April. The woman told police she tried to break up with Bouquet on May 16 and he responded by hitting her in the face and trying to strangle her.
The woman was transported to a hospital two days later. She said she and Bouquet were in a vehicle when he accused her of lying and cheating on him. He hit her for an hour before she fled the vehicle, followed her into an alley and punched her again and then followed her home where he beat her some more.
She told police on June 28 that Bouquet had hit her in the head with a shoe the previous day, punched her in the stomach 30 times and pressed a gun to her head and said he was going to kill her.
A friend of the woman called police on June 30 and said Bouquet had repeatedly raped the woman. Bouquet was arrested that day. He claimed the sex was consensual and the woman had punched herself.
The nurses union, the Illinois Nurses Association, has been in negotiations with Amita Health since February and the nurses have been working without a contract since May 9.
One of the main sticking points in the negotiations is the union’s contention that the nursing staffing levels are too low to keep the nurses safe.
But in his statement to the Tribune, Amita Health spokesman Tim Nelson said hospital negotiators had presented the union with an offer Friday that the system believes addressed many of the concerns raised by the nurses.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe economic impact on hospitals and health systems throughout the United States, and AMITA Health is no different,” Nelson said. “We have supported all our associates in many ways throughout the pandemic, including pay continuance and temporary premium pay for our frontline workers most affected, but like other health systems we have had to make some difficult decisions.”
Green Bay family escapes house fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home’s first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home.
Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family — two adults and four children — fled the home before firefighters arrived.
The fire caused about $175,000 in damage. The Green Bay Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Nurses at Joliet hospital go on strike
JOLIET, ILL. — More than 700 nurses at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet went on strike Saturday morning after negotiations between the hospital and the nurses union failed to result in a contract.
The strike comes after Amita Health, which has 19 hospitals in Illinois, issued a statement that said it would bring in other licensed nurses during a strike, prepare to have ambulances bypass the hospital if necessary and cancel non-urgent surgeries. In an email Saturday to the Chicago Tribune, a spokesman for Amita Health said a “minimum number” of patients had been transferred to Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale prior to the strike.