Milwaukee shooting kills teen boy, injures 5 women
MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.
The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.
Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.
Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.
Man dies in crash following police pursuitSOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man who fled from police during a pursuit that reached speeds of about 100 mph died early Wednesday after his car crashed into a ravine near Milwaukee, police said.
The Cudahy Police Department initiated the pursuit around 3 a.m. after a vehicle with an improperly displayed registration was spotted speeding and deviating from its lane.
The pursuit went on for about 3.4 miles, with speeds topping out around 100 mph before the officers terminated the chase after they lost sight of the car, police said.
About 40 minutes after the pursuit was terminated, the South Milwaukee Police Department located the vehicle in a ravine and discovered that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had died, WTMJ-TV reported.
Cudahy police later learned that the decreased man had a warrant for his arrest.
Wisconsin Assembly OKs parole commission billMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s parole commission would be forced to meet in public and post its decisions online under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly overwhelmingly approved Wednesday.
The bill would remove the commission’s exemption from the state’s open meeting laws, forcing the panel to meet in public and post notice of its meetings.
The Department of Corrections would be required to post the names of individuals granted or denied parole as well as monthly and annual totals. Commission agendas currently don’t list parole applicants’ names.
The bill also would guarantee that victims have a right to speak at parole hearings. State law already provides that guarantee but the bill tightens the language.
Measure tries to clarify cash bail amendmentMADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature moved Wednesday to clarify when a proposed constitutional amendment to make it harder for people to go free on bail before trial would apply.
Both chambers of the Legislature passed a bill specifying which offenses would fall under the proposed amendment that, if approved by a majority of the state’s April voters, would allow judges to consider the criminal histories of people accused of violent crimes when setting bail.
State law offers three definitions of violent crime. The GOP-backed bill would set a new definition for use with the bail amendment, designating more than 100 offenses such as homicide, sexual assault, arson, stalking or human trafficking as violent crimes.
Opponents have said the list is too broad and includes offenses that should not make it more difficult for people to get out on bail, such as watching a cockfight, violating a court order against contacting members of a criminal gang or leaving a firearm where a child gains access to it.
The bill still needs the approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. After that, the measure would go into effect only if voters pass two bail questions on the April 4 ballot. Evers cannot veto a constitutional amendment.
Advancing bills: Toughen reckless driving penaltiesMADISON, Wis. — Penalties for reckless driving and carjacking would increase under Republican-authored bills in the Wisconsin Legislature.
The Senate passed a bill, on a bipartisan 23-8 vote, increasing penalties for carjacking. The measure now heads to the Assembly.
The Senate also voted, 30-1, to pass a bill that would allow police to impound a repeat reckless driver’s vehicle. The Assembly followed suit later Wednesday afternoon, approving the legislation on an 85-12 vote.
Guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s deathSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A contrite Willie Hedden, the last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction and testifying against his codefendants.
U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough gave Hedden, 44, a sentence nearly one-quarter the length of the 20 years she handed 31-year-old Alex Banta and Todd Sheffler, 54, for a violent attack on Larry Earvin, an inmate at Western Illinois Correctional Center, in May 2018.
Hedden, an 18-year Department of Corrections veteran, admitted punching, stomping and kicking the 65-year-old Earvin, who was handcuffed behind his back, in the entryway to a segregation unit where there are no surveillance cameras.
Speaking to the court before sentencing, Hedden turned to Earvin’s son, Larry Pippion, 51, and apologized.
“What I brought upon them is a horrible tragedy that did not need to happen. For that I am truly sorry. ...,” Hedden said. “I chose this. Mr. Earvin didn’t have a say. Other than an apology, I thought the only thing I could give Mr. Pippion is the truth, despite how horrible and graphic it was to hear, at least he’d know what happened that day.”
‘Safe and Sound Iowa’ app launches
As Iowa schools and law enforcement grapple with a flood of “swatting” calls — false reports of emergency situations to bring law enforcement to the scene — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the Governor’s School Safety Bureau’s launch of a new, anonymous threat-reporting app.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said Tuesday that 30 localities reported receiving fake calls on active shooters in schools that same morning, with Clinton High School canceling classes for the day.
Reynolds said the swatting calls received Tuesday show the importance of giving Iowa’s school-safety efforts more attention.
The incident was discussed Tuesday as the governor and state officials announced the launch of “Safe and Sound Iowa,” an app created for concerned students, teachers and parents to anonymously report potential threats without fear of retaliation. The development comes nine months after the governor launched the bureau, which provides funding and training to schools and local law enforcement in preventing and responding to school shootings and other violent incidents.
The app was developed with Navigate360, a school safety technology company. Once a state staff member talks with the reporter through a live-chat discussion, the information will be passed on to local law enforcement and school officials to address the problem.
Requiring a live, two-way communication between the reporter and dispatcher will help weed out incidents of false reports, said Don Schnitker, the School Safety Bureau’s chief, based on other states’ experience in setting up similar reporting systems.
