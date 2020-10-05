Pekin man again sentenced to life for killing 3 relatives
PEKIN, Ill. — A central Illinois man has been re-sentenced to life in prison in the 1978 killings of his mother, step-father and brother.
Jimmy Childers was 17 when convicted in the three murders. Childers, now 59, petitioned for the hearing in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years earlier that life without parole is unconstitutional for a juvenile except for the rare homicide offender incapable of rehabilitation. Hundreds of offenders originally sentenced to life without parole as juveniles have been released nationwide.
“I beg this court to grant me the opportunity for a second chance at life,” Childers said.
His defense attorney, Karen Ranos, called four witnesses, including a psychologist who testified that Childers had been subjected to psychological abuse.
But prosecutors called it one of the most “appalling and horrific”’ crimes in Tazewell County’s history.
Childers’ mother, Norma and stepfather Robert Rotramel were both stabbed multiple times and shot. His 15-year-old brother, Warren, was stabbed multiple times.
“Whatever led to your decision to act out in that way cannot and will not be rationalized by this court,” Judge Katherine Gorman said as she handed down her ruling.
Man shot by Rockford police remains in critical condition
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 21-year-old man shot multiple times by Rockford police during an attempted traffic stop remained in critical condition, authorities said Saturday.
Police attempted a traffic stop Friday evening for a man who was allegedly wanted on warrants, including for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, according to The Rockford Register Star.
Authorities alleged the man sped away, crashed into another vehicle, fled and approached another motorist while appearing to have a weapon. Police then fired shots, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during a Saturday news conference.
However, a weapon was not recovered from the scene, she said.
Authorities said five shots were fired. The man was shot in the arm and twice in the lower back.
The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force was investigating, which is standard for use of deadly force.
Meanwhile, protesters demonstrated outside a police station and Winnebago County Courthouse seeking more transparency.
“Currently, the public is continuously left in the dark about information that we should be made aware of because our safety could be at risk,” protester Skye Gia Garcia said.
Vistra Energy to close coal power plants in Illinois, Ohio
CHICAGO — A Texas-based company has announced the closure of its remaining coal-fired power plants in Illinois and three in Ohio as part of a plan to transition to renewable energy and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
Vistra Energy had already shuttered four Illinois plants in Canton, Coffeen, Havana and Hennepin and agreed to close another near Peoria in a legal settlement with environmental groups.
But the Houston-based company announced recently that it plans to close the four remaining Illinois coal plants within a decade, including Baldwin Power Plant in Randolph County. It’ll also close three Ohio plants.
“Vistra’s commitment to our transformation to a low-to-no-carbon future is unequivocal and offers unique opportunities for growth and innovation,” Curt Morgan, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
However, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro, said the decision would affect 130 Illinois families.
He called the decision “deeply disappointing,” saying he’s afraid more coal-powered plants could close if Democrats seek climate proposals favoring clean energy.
Environmental groups praised the development.
“Supporting a fair and robust economic and community transition is a critical next step for Illinois and Ohio,” said Mary Anne Hitt, the Sierra Club’s national campaigns director.
Roughly 15% of the electricity generated in Illinois last year came from Vistra coal plants. But The Chicago Tribune cites federal records that show the company’s fleet was responsible for nearly half the carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emitted in 2019 by Illinois’ power plants.
Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling
MADISON, Wis. — A county health official in Wisconsin says he’s frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.
Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said in a resignation letter that the virus is being turned into “a political tool,” the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
“The political gamesmanship has empowered some County Supervisors to demand retraction of evidence-based public health guidance,” Lawther wrote. “It has encouraged and rewarded political allies to rail against science and data-driven measures to protect our neighbors. It has emboldened others to think it is appropriate to treat public health professionals with disrespect and disdain when they are just trying to do their jobs with skill and grace.”
The letter, dated Sept. 14, said Lawther plans to step down on Oct. 14.
Sauk County Board Chair Tim McCumber said Lawther’s handling of the pandemic response was likely off-putting to some due to his personality. McCumber said another problem was the size of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, a group of people with varying viewpoints, and it was difficult to reach a unanimous consensus.
The board itself was motivated to “find that perfect balance” between allowing businesses to operate and keeping the public safe, McCumber said.
“It’s been tough,” he said.