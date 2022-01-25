Lee Enterprises asks investors to help fight off hedge fund
OMAHA, Neb. — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is asking its shareholders to help it fight off a hostile takeover offer from “vulture hedge fund” Alden Global Capital.
The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers, including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska, sent a letter to shareholders Monday asking them to support its board nominees in the dispute with Alden. Lee, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, already rejected Alden’s $24 per share offer because it said the $141 million bid grossly undervalues Lee, but the two sides are locked in a court battle over whether Alden will be able to nominate its own directors.
“A ‘Vulture Hedge Fund’ is seeking to acquire Lee at a steep discount. Don’t let it take value that belongs to you,” Lee said in its letter to shareholders.
Lee also told shareholders that they should have faith in the company’s current strategy to shift its publications over to online delivery because it has seen its digital-only subscriptions grow 65% over the past year to 402,000 at all of its newspapers.
Alden officials didn’t immediately respond Monday to Lee’s letter. The New York hedge fund, which is one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, filed a lawsuit last month asking a judge to force Lee to allow shareholders to vote on its three nominees for the company’s board ahead of Lee’s March 10 annual meeting.
Lee has argued that Alden’s director nomination was invalid because it didn’t meet technical requirements the company established before its deadline. A trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 7 in that lawsuit.
Police hope technology helps ID head found in 1993
Southern Illinois police are hoping technologies not available three decades ago can help them identify a woman whose head was found in 1993 in a state park.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is working with researchers who have performed an anthropological re-analysis, forensic genealogy and DNA analysis on the remains of the woman, who is known only as “Ina Jane Doe.”
Police said last week that new forensic art has also been prepared by a sketch artist to reflect the updated findings. One image is without eye makeup and the other is with eye makeup, The Southern Illinoisan reported.
The presumed White female’s decapitated head was found by two girls on Jan. 27, 1993, along a wooded roadway within Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.
She was estimated to have been between 30 and 50 years of age at the time of her death, had long reddish hair and a pin-shaped mole in her left ear. The woman had extensive dental work and had possibly worn braces at some point, police said.
The victim also had skeletal asymmetry that, in life, may have been visible in her facial features, and she may have experienced issues with her neck, police said.
Anyone with information about the investigation into the unidentified woman can contact Detective Captain Bobby Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office (618)244-8004 or Crimestoppers at (618)242-TIPS (8477).
Chicago substitute charged with groping himself in class
CHICAGO — A substitute teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of students in a Chicago elementary school classroom.
James Ruml, 29, of Chicago, turned himself in last week and appeared in court Saturday, when a judge prohibited him from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 while the case is pending.
According to Cook County prosecutors, Ruml, while substitute teaching in a writing class at Walt Disney Magnet School in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side on Nov. 16, “leaned back in his chair, stretched his legs wide open and began touching his genital area,” as three 11-year-old students watched, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Prosecutors, who said Ruml didn’t take any clothes off, allegedly walked to a corner of the classroom where he continued touching himself. He posted bond Saturday and is scheduled to return to court Feb. 3.